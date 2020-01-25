Dundee’s forgotten war poet Joseph to be revisited by archivists

Dundee’s forgotten war poet Joseph Lee has been featured in a historical review of the city’s “fighter writers” and been compared to literary giants Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon.

Mr Lee, who was dubbed the Black Watch Poet, is included in a new collection to be published online by Findmypast to coincide with Burns Night.

He was also one of a group of nine Dundee journalists known as the Fighter Writers after they all joined the 4th (territorial) Battalion of the Black Watch. He was 40 at the time but despite his age and asthma, he quickly rose through the ranks to sergeant.

His story will be detailed in the new work by Findmypast and a spokesman for the British family history website, researcher Alex Cox, said: “As a former journalist for the People’s Friend and Dundee Advertiser, plus former editor of the People’s Journal, Joseph was once ranked alongside Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, but has since fallen out of public consciousness.

“Now details of his life and death are included for the first time online in this new collection.

“He has a fantastic life story including being captured during the First World War and becoming a German prisoner of war.

“And in 1916 one of his works, The Penitent, was described as the war’s best poem by Dundee People’s Journal.”

Mr Lee was born in Dundee as Joseph Johnston Lee in 1876 and was the grandson of Sergeant David Lee, who had fought in the Napoleonic Wars. He was one of nine siblings.

As one of the Fighter Writer, the Battalion he joined was sent to France in 1915 and were thrust straight into action. In 1915 alone, the Regiment took part in the battles of Aubers Ridge, Neuve Chapelle and Loos.

Lee sent sketches and poems back home with works about life in the trenches published in the Dundee Advertiser throughout the First World War and soon became known as the Black Watch Poet.

In 1917 he gained a commission as a second lieutenant in the 10th Battalion of the King’s Royal Rifle Corps, but was soon listed as missing in action.

He had actually been captured and was held as a POW at camps at Karlsruhe and Beeskow in Germany. The journals and sketches he made during his incarceration were adapted into “A Captive in Carlsruhe,” a chronicle of his experiences as a Prisoner of War.

Dr Keith Williams, a senior lecturer in English at the University of Dundee, told why Lee is not as well remembered as Owen or Sassoon.

He said: “Lee was widely known as Dundee’s Battle Bard. Perhaps the reason he was excluded from post-Great War canon is because his poetry isn’t easy to pigeonhole.

“He never became a poet of outright anti-war protest like Sassoon or Owen, who were born members of the ‘officer class’, but neither was he a naïve patriot or propagandist.”

Lee married a well-known viola player called Dorothy Barriein in 1924 and the couple moved to Epsom where he served in the Home Guard during the Second World War.

He returned to Dundee in 1944 and died there in 1949.

Lee’s earlier career before going to war was varied.

After a brief stint working as an artist in London he returned to Dundee in 1906 and carved out a successful career as a local journalist.

Over the years he contributed to several local periodicals, most notably The City Echo and The Piper O’ Dundee and even founded his own monthly periodical, The Tocsin, in 1909 to promote the local labour movement.

The Tocsin featured many illustrations by Lee, sometimes produced under the pseudonym ‘Crowquill’, such as cartoons of the then Dundee MP Winston Churchill.

That same year he became a regular contributor of poetry to The People’s Journal then published his first book of poems, “Tales o’ Our Town”, in 1910.