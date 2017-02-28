Dundee’s display in their away-day hammering of Motherwell was no surprise to manager Paul Hartley.

However, the Dark Blues gaffer does admit the 5-1 scoreline at half-time after a tremendous 45-minute showing from his side wasn’t expected.

A blistering spell of three goals in eight minutes had the Dens men flying into the break as Marcus Haber, Mark O’Hara and Craig Wighton added to an early own goal from ’Well defender Zak Jules.

Louis Moult had made it 1-1 after 22 minutes but Dundee flew into a 4-1 lead just 13 minutes after that before Haber grabbed his second moments before the half-time whistle.

“I think being 5-1 up was a surprise but I wasn’t surprised with how we can play,” said Hartley.

“Getting five goals is very rare. Some of the play was outstanding.

“We put demands on the players at half-time to not concede any goals.

“The first half was an excellent showing from us. We carried the tempo and intensity on from last week but, overall, the team performance, work-rate, the shape of the team was pleasing.

“Second half we knew was going to be a different half but we said to the players ‘don’t concede any goals’ and they managed to do that, they managed the game properly.”

The result and the nature of it has led to speculation over the future of Mark McGhee at Fir Park with ’Well fans holding a demonstration outside the stadium following the match.

The home side were poor but Hartley is keen to see his men get the praise they deserve for a superb showing on the road.

“A lot of people talk about Motherwell’s first-half performance but I think you’ve got to give our players credit for how we played.

“We were on the front foot, we came and had a go straight away like we did last week, so I’m going to give my players all the credit they deserve.

“We’ve got another tough game coming up on Wednesday so, hopefully, we can maintain that high level of performance.”

A good day for the Dark Blues was tinged with a note of concern in the second half, however, as influential midfielder O’Hara was replaced just after the hour mark with an injury.

Hartley added: “Mark’s just got a little knock on his ankle. We’ll assess him.

“Hopefully, he’s OK for Wednesday, he’s been a big player for me.”