Dundee’s first zero waste store Little Green Larder open for business

Dundee’s first zero waste store has opened its doors.

The Little Green Larder, which is based on Perth Road and hopes to reduce plastic pollution, opened to the public yesterday.

The idea for the shop came from owner Jillian Elizabeth (pictured), who has worked on the concept for more than a year.

The shop will sell whole foods, dried and fresh food, as well as snacks and beauty products alongside zero waste alternatives for day-to-day items.

Customers can bring their own jars and containers to fill up on the items available.

They can also bring their old washing up liquid and shampoo bottles to refill.

Speaking to the Tele previously, Jillian, who is also a make-up artist, said: “This is the first store of its kind in Dundee.

“I’m delighted that we will be opening up in a thriving shopping area such as the Perth Road. The feedback we’ve had regarding the shop has been overwhelming.

“Although we are the first store in Dundee, we certainly hope we won’t be the last in implementing changes to help the environment.”

The shop is based at 272 Perth Road, next to the Shelter charity shop.