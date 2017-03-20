Visitors to Dundee are a step closer to being able to use the city’s first park and ride service.

Plans to introduce a facility south of Dundee have been taken on as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

Tactran, Tayside’s regional transport partnership, has handed over the delivery of the scheme to chiefs behind the deal — which aims to bring more than £1.8 billion of investment across Tayside and north-east Fife.

It had previously been progressed by Tactran, Fife Council, Dundee City Council, Transport Scotland and fellow transport group Sestran.

Eric Guthrie, director of Tactran, said he was optimistic the proposal to install the facility on the southern side of the Tay Road Bridge was now closer to being realised.

He told the Tele: “A park and ride south of the Tay has been on the cards for some years.

“Thanks to the connectivity proposals in the deal, it’s much more likely we will see it happening in the near future.

“There are no detailed plans yet and funding has still to be discussed as does a timescale but things are now moving forward.”

Park and ride facilities at locations around the outskirts of Dundee are said to be crucial to reducing air pollution in the city and easing congestion around the Waterfront.

Estimated costs have ranged between £3.5 million and £4 million, depending on the scale of the project. Previous plans for a facility at Riverside, close to the airport, were thrown out by councillors.

However, Mr Guthrie says that scheme could yet be resurrected.

He said: “Once this gets developed, proposals to provide other park and ride sites on the north, east and west of the city will also be considered.

“The Tay Cities Deal is looking at connectivity throughout the region and will also include road, rail and air links.

“I would fully support any work done by the Tay Cities Deal to secure the city’s first park and ride.”

A spokesman for the Tay Cities Deal confirmed that securing park and ride sites for Dundee and Perth was part of its plans.

Dozens of proposals put forward under the deal will be considered by politicians at Holyrood and Westminster, with around £800m of funding sought from both parliaments to help fund them.