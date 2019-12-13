Dundee’s first ever Christmas Tree Festival hailed a success

A festive sapling has sprouted into Dundee’s first ever Christmas tree festival.

Located at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, members of the public can pay a visit to the inaugural event on the second floor to see 35 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and charities.

The idea for the festival came from Arnot Tippet, who saw a similar event while on a trip to North Wales.

The event was organised by Carers of Dundee and DD-ONE, and sponsored by Tayside Forestry.

One organisation who took part was Swiis Foster Care Dundee. Young people who attend the organisation as well as foster carers decorated the tree and wrote their Christmas wishes on their decorations.

Neil Stewart, senior practitioner for Swiis, said: “We just thought it was a great idea to be involved in the community and to support a bit of festive cheer and just to let people know what we do.”

He added that the organisation planned to donate the tree to a family in need once the festival ends.

The Hearing Voices Network (Haven) also decorated a tree.

Tracey Beattie, learning and development officer for the organisation, said as part of the decorations people wrote messages about what the charity means to them.

Joseph Fagan, who attends the Haven and also volunteers in their kitchen, said he had benefited from the charity.

He said: “It’s like a family, they treat everybody the same. It gets you out the house and it makes me feel safe and relaxed.”

Service users and staff from Positive Steps also took part in the festival.

Gillian Anderson, senior support worker, said: “The experience was good, it gave them something positive to focus on.”

Adam Robinson, farm manager at Tayside Forestry, said: “It’s pretty impressive. It’s quite nice to see the effort that was made.

Stacey Clark, from the Carers of Dundee network, said: “We are delighted to be the charity partners of Dundee’s first Christmas Tree Festival. Christmas can be a difficult time for carers for many reasons and the festival will help raise awareness of the support available in Dundee

“It’s fantastic just to see the interest, support and enjoyment of people that have been coming in, it’s been great.”

The festival will run until December 15.