Dundee’s first ‘cooking academy’ set to be larger than planned

Dundee’s first “cooking academy” is set to be larger than originally intended after an application seeking an extension to its premises was submitted to the city council.

Dundee Cooking Academy hopes to open on Bank Street – and those behind the business have put forward proposals to create an extension to the rear of the building.

Overseen by award-winning chef Lewis Donegan, the academy will provide facilities for up to 25 budding chefs of all skill levels – and will incorporate a restaurant.

Although the space is close to the adjacent Howff graveyard, planning agents insist that “no gravestones, trees or paths will be disturbed” by the works.

A statement included with the proposals claims “a considerable amount of money” is being spent on the project which will benefit both Bank Street and the wider city centre area.

Dundee City Council’s planning officers have until the start of June to consider the plans.