Dundee’s Ellie Diamond eyes up crown in finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Dundee’s Ellie Diamond could be crowned drag’s next superstar on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old is among four contestants battling it out in the season two finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

Ellie, fellow Scot Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce will go head-to-head for the crown in what promises to be an epic end to the hugely popular series.

Both Ellie and Lawrence are flying the flag for Scottish drag on the show, filming of which was initially hit by a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking ahead of the finale Ellie, who works at a Dundee drive-thru, told The Scotsman: “The fact that we’re all already in the top four, in the finale, that’s already a massive prize in my eyes.

“Obviously getting the crown would be fabulous. But at the moment, top four’s enough for me girl.”

Contestants on the show have to complete a series of unique challenges in order to impress RuPaul and secure a role in a Hollywood TV series.

Well hello finale pic.twitter.com/6SbZvSvM5X — Ellie Diamond (@elliediamond101) March 18, 2021

Memorable first impression for Dundonian

Ellie Diamond made a memorable first impression in the first episode of the show in January, paying tribute to her hometown and wowing judges with a Dennis the Menace catwalk look.

She debuted the look with the line: “Ding dong b*****s, the baby doll of Dundee has arrived.”

At the time, host and drag icon RuPaul praised Ellie, saying: “Your face is gorgeous. You are painted down.”

Judge and television presenter Graham Norton added: “You have done Dundee proud. This is such a clever outfit.

“To take Dennis the Menace and turn it into this kind of vampy, 1940s pin-up is genius.

“So beautiful. Really stunning.”

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race series 2 will be available to stream on BBC Three from 7pm on Thursday.