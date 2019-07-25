Dundee’s drug crisis laid bare as man found with syringe in hand, unconscious on pavement

This is the shocking image seen by shoppers on Bank Street – a stone’s throw from one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

A man lies in the middle of the pavement, with his trousers unbuckled and a syringe in his hand.

Worried onlookers, who had discovered the man in the street, phoned emergency services who arrived on the scene shortly after.

The image, which emerged on Tuesday, is the latest in a long line of drug-related incidents which have taken place in Dundee in recent years.

Just last week it was revealed the city had recorded its highest-ever number of drug deaths – with 66 people dying in the past year. Meanwhile Scotland has the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe.

It has led to calls for a radical rethink of Scotland’s drug policies, with suggestions including decriminalising drugs and opening safe consumption units.

While slumped in the street, the man was described as “breathing heavily” as he lay next to some bins.

Concerned passers-by checked on the man, before calling emergency services.

One said: “My partner asked the man why he’d chosen to do it there but he said he ‘didn’t like doing it in closies’. He kept saying he was all right, but he couldn’t stand properly.

“The police turned up to assist him and searched his person and all his belongings.

“They found at least three needles, some used, some not, and other drug paraphernalia in his pockets and bag.”

Sharon Brand, of support group Recovery Dundee, said: “We don’t need pictures taken of a drug user.

“The recent figures should have shaken the whole community up.”

Eagles Wings Trust Charity co-ordinator, Mike Cordiner, added: “There are pros and cons for safe consumption centres but we still need to look at the overall problem in Scotland which is rising.”

Police confirmed they attended a call to a person on Bank Street.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also confirmed it attended the scene.