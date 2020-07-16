Dundee’s DoubleTree by Hilton rebrands as The Landmark Hotel and Leisure Club as it opens doors after lockdown

A popular Dundee hotel has used its time during lockdown to rebrand.

Formerly the DoubleTree by Hilton, the Kingsway West hotel reopened as The Landmark Hotel and Leisure Club on Wednesday after closing for lockdown.

The hotel, which already has over 80 weddings booked in for 2021, made the decision to rebrand to be more in line with local demand.

Richard Ellison, managing director of 7 Hospitality Management, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors again to The Landmark Hotel and Leisure Club after what has been an incredibly difficult time for everybody, including the hospitality sector.

“We have installed all the appropriate measures to ensure we are adhering to the government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our guests and team, and ensure that they have an enjoyable and memorable stay with is.

“The rebrand will return the hotel to its former local identity.”

Thrilled to return to work are employees Anne Duncan and Arlene Mason who have spent a combined 67 years working for the hotel.

Anne, from Fintry, has worked at the hotel for 40 years in the breakfast team.

The 76-year-old said: “It’s been very happy years. I’ve been working with the guests and making everybody happy, making sure that people keep returning.

“Half of my family have worked here. It’s such a happy, happy home to work with. I am so glad we are back. I have so missed it the last four months.”

Arlene, from Invergowrie, who has worked at the hotel for 27 and a half years said: “I love it. There is just something about this hotel, its just got a magic existence to it. It’s the customers, the staff, the management, they whole place.

“The last four months have been torture mentally and physically.

“The staff are like friends here as well. Anne has been my dear friend for 40 years, we have got a special bond the two of us.”

For more information on the hotel see their website.