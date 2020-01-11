Calum Woodger: ‘Shaun Rooney would be an excellent acquisition for Dundee’

When it emerged this week that Dundee were looking to sign Inverness defender Shaun Rooney on a pre-contract two thoughts went through my head.

Firstly, simply that he’d be a good man for the Dark Blues to bring in.

However, secondly, I couldn’t help but notice the irony in the timing of the news.

Just days after he played out the role of architect of the Dee’s downfall in their 2-0 loss to the Caley Jags at Dens, Rooney is linked with a move to Tayside.

His display on January 4 showed what a top acquisition he would be for James McPake’s side.

He tore Dundee apart as a right-sided defender, bursting down the flank and cutting back for Aaron Doran to open the scoring.

He was pivotal in setting the second goal in motion, too, and it’s just a shame he wasn’t strutting his stuff in dark blue.

Available to sign on a pre-contract, he would be a versatile and reliable option for McPake’s men and, if a deal is done, he might even go easy on his new club the next time the teams meet!