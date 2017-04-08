A man refuses to “Lego” of a favourite childhood pastime — and has now erected a sculpture of the city’s Dens Park using the plastic bricks.

One rainy day, Cardiff City fan Julian Richards, a supermarket manager from Luton, broke out an old set of Lego blocks from his attic and created the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 44-year-old then began to create the Lego models on commission and a workmate asked him to make Dens Park for his father, who hailed from Dundee.

He said: “It has just snowballed. I have done 54 out of the 92 English league teams, but this was the first Scottish one that I have been asked to do.”

Julian can be contacted by email at jprichards1927@gmail.com.