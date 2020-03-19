Dundee’s defiant dominoes players are spot on despite virus warnings

Eyes are firmly fixed on the dominoes in each player’s hand and the tense atmosphere cranks up as play starts.

That was the scene at Dundee’s Harlequins bar at the latest and last Hilltown Central League meeting of the season.

The popular Monday night clashes looked to be in danger with the ever increasing numbers of coronavirus sufferers and warnings from Government for older people to self-isolate.

But the defiant Dundee dominoes players shrugged off the virus fears and insisted on battling through heavy rain to complete this fixture at the Albert Street pub.

The home side tackled GJ’s bar and the stakes were high for the visitors with the chance of clinching the league title.

The Tele covered the only sport in town, along with darts, and it was a tense affair.

One Harlequin player quizzed reporter Kenny MacDonald on attending with a photographer and after, being told it was a match report and he’d be studying the games, the doms man said: “You cannot hover behind players and watch their dominoes.

“Players will be suspicious and it could affect concentration.”

It was tough stuff and GJ’s bar team were on top form to eventually win by 21 chalks.

However, Victoria’s Bar also won to share the title for the first time and make history.

Boss at GJ’s is Andy Hendry, 57, who was part of the winning team, said: “There is normally a play off to decide the champions if the two teams finish equal on points.

“But because of the virus the championship is being shared this year for the first time.

“The virus didn’t put us off from playing on Monday, especially when we had a chance of winning the league.

“However, you have to be careful and we have a couple of players in their 80s who are vulnerable and didn’t come along.”

Meanwhile, Harlequins’ captain Joe Dignan insisted the show goes on and said: “We all love the dominoes and I don’t want the fun to stop in the pub and want to keep it going.

“There is a fantastic camaraderie in the dominoes world and we are all here to have a laugh and don’t take it too seriously.

“And it is nice to meet up with other people who share the love of the sport.”

And to confirm they are friends away from the bones on the table, every player firmly shook the hand of their opponent despite government warnings.