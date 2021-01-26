Dundee’s Darcy is aiming to skate her way to the Winter Olympics

Young Dundee skater, Darcy Murdoch, has two burning ambitions in life – to be a champion and to represent her country in the Winter Olympics one day.

And 10-year-old Darcy from Birkhill is already well on her way.

The Dundee Ice Skating Club member was the face of network giant O2’s first ever Christmas commercial last year – having been selected for the role out of hundreds of other hopefuls from around the country.

The Christmas ad saw Darcy, along with younger sister Lexi, 7, skating in a winter landscape alongside Bubl, the network’s robot mascot.

© Supplied by supplied

Despite lockdown getting in the way of her plans, Darcy said she is staying positive and still working hard towards her goals.

Now Darcy is turning her thoughts to the future and her two greatest desires.

She said: “I have two long-term goals – to win a British championship title and to represent Great Britain at the Winter Olympics.”

© Supplied by dawn murdoch

However, the young skater knows that to achieve her dreams she has to work her way up.

She said: “In the short term my goals are to keep fit and motivate others, to qualify and compete at this year’s British Championships, if they go ahead, and to get additional sponsorship and to become a sports brand ambassador.”

Darcy has admitted that Covid-19 and lockdown have had an impact on her plans but she is working hard to maintain her training regime.

She has also taken the chance to try to inspire and help others.

She said: “Lockdown has affected what I am doing but I’ve managed to stay positive throughout.

“It has set me back a bit and got in the way of my goals but I’m more determined now than ever to work harder to help achieve my dreams on my return to the rink.”

Plenty of training to keep her on course

Darcy’s mum, Dawn, said that her ambitious daughter has been doing a lot of outdoor training – ice skating, running, boxing, skipping, weights and circuit training in various outdoor settings such as the Law, the Sidlaws, country parks and Broughty Ferry beach.

© Supplied by dawn murdoch

Dawn said: “Despite the harsh weather conditions she has been out – in rain, sleet or snow she still wants to train and keep fit.”

Dawn said that Darcy had been lucky enough to have been allowed on water which had frozen over, enabling her ice figure skating training.

She said: “She has also been participating in road runs, challenging her distance and speed each week and she has also taken part in online one to one and group training sessions with her coaches Simon and Debi Briggs.”

Dawn said that Darcy is also using her Instagram account to help motivate and encourage other children to get outdoors and keep active.

She added: “Darcy has remained positive throughout lockdown but feels that it has set her back and got in the way of her goals.

“However, she feels determined more now than ever to work harder to help achieve those goals on her return to the rink.

“She has also worked hard to try to inspire and encourage others to achieve their own goals.”

Darcy said: “It’s been hard but I’m working hard and looking forward to getting back to normal training once lockdown is lifted and I can get back to the ice rink.”