Dundee’s Craig Wighton came close to snatching victory for Scotland U/21s against Estonia in Paisley on Tuesday night.

Gaining his third U/21 cap, Wighton made a late entrance from the bench and, in the closing stages, was found at the back post by Motherwell’s Dom Thomas.

The angle was difficult, though, and Wighton could only find the side-netting as the game finished 0-0.

And U/21 boss Scot Gemmill insists his side’s time will come — despite seeing them rack up a calendar year without a goal.

The frustrating 0-0 draw is the sixth game running they have failed to find the net, with their goal drought now stretching to 552 minutes.

But Gemmill said: “If you look at the players we have, there is definitely goals in the team. Anyone who saw the game will have seen how close we were to scoring.

“But when we talk about six games with no goals, that’s slightly unfair in my opinion because that’s not this team. You’re talking about the Scotland U/21 age group but that is the team who played last year.

“We’re all starting afresh and looking forward.”

Gemmill was hoping to use the clash at the Paisley 2021 Stadium to boost confidence before the Scots kick-off their European Championship qualifying campaign against Holland in September.

As well as the Dutch, they face a tough task reaching the 2019 finals in Italy after also being drawn alongside England, Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra.

But the head coach saw enough in his side’s display to leave him optimistic.

“I thought it was a positive performance,” he said.

“If they play with that intensity, that speed and that determination, then I think there is a lot of positivity to take forward.”