Dundee’s City Quay set to benefit from £70m pot of cash

Community leaders have welcomed a “long overdue” change in attitude to the redevelopment of City Quay by the council’s new development chief.

Under plans drawn up by Robin Presswood, executive director of city development, the marina could scoop a share of a £70 million Tay Cities Deal pot if a council bid for funding is approved.

The council has also acquired a strip of land at City Quay on South Victoria Dock Road between the North Carr and the Unicorn, pledging to keep it better maintained.

Members of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council (CCHCC) have welcomed both moves by the council – but say they are “long overdue”.

Chairman Bill Newcombe said: “We met the council and Robin Presswood and he was quite open to our ideas and the need for them.

“It’s all looking very good from our point of view – and it is very good news that they will maintain the land from the Apex down to the Unicorn.

“From our point of view, when there are visitors coming in and they see the marina it will look reasonable – it’s very positive but it is long overdue.”

As part of the plans for the newly-acquired land, the CCHCC is to investigate the provision of seating and litter bins so those visiting City Quay can watch activities at the Foxlake watersports centre.

Foxlake itself also plans to install seating on its own land.

Exactly how the City Quay could benefit from a share of the Tay Cities Deal remains unclear.

However, applications for what remains of the pot are required to “benefit the (Tayside) region, be economically viable and contain part private funding”. Mr Newcombe added that he was impressed by the council’s new-found surge of support for the City Quay area.

He said: “We had some doubts about the council’s intentions but we know now it really does intend to build on this – so we’ll do whatever we can to assist.”

City development convener Lynne Short said: “In the past I have been a resident and factor of properties at City Quay and through that long association became well aware of some of the issues that the council has now been able to help iron out.

“The marina project and the business and visitors it can generate are very close to my heart and it is marvellous that things are progressing.”