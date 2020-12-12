Dundee’s Christie Elliott determined to bring goals from flying full-back role

Traditionally full-backs may not have been expected to weigh in on the goal front.

However, times have changed and that’s certainly something Dundee right-back Christie Elliott is determined to bring at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues head to Inverness today aiming to build on last week’s 1-0 victory over Arbroath.

And Elliott is keen to add once more to the Dundee attack in the Highlands this afternoon.

He may only have one goal to his name this term – an equaliser in an eventual defeat at Hibs in the Betfred Cup – but chances have been falling his way.

Last week against the Red Lichties he was denied in the first half by a superb Derek Gaston stop while during the 2-0 defeat at Ayr the Englishman saw two gilt-edged opportunities kept out by Viljami Sinisalo in the home goal.

A former striker-turned-winger who then moved to wing-back and subsequently to full-back, Elliott is comfortable playing on the front foot.

And he says the current set-up for the Dark Blues is ideal for his attacking instincts.

He said: “In a lot of teams now, full-backs play an important role going forward.

“It is also vital to keep clean sheets but as a team we know we are going to have a lot of the ball so we need to get the full-backs high and in those positions where we do get assists to help the team out.

“It suits me and the roles I’ve played in the past have helped.

“I got a trial as a striker with Partick Thistle. I did well in the trial game and in the first few matches up front but I was always a winger or midfielder.

“It was only when Alan Archibald took over from Jackie McNamara I was moved to the wing and then progressed from there.”

Paul McGowan earned the assist at Easter Road and once more found the run of Elliott for the chance at home to Arbroath last week.

Though he felt he got a good connection on the ball, the former Partick man still rues the missed opportunity.

He added: “I thought I’d scored when I hit it. He made a good save and I will just have to try to make sure my next chance goes in.

“A lot of the time when Gowser gets the ball, he is looking for that pass. I know when he gets the ball in that position he’s going to be looking for me.

“On another day, it might have gone in but it is something to build on now.

“It’s been pretty buoyant since the Arbroath game, that’s what a win does to a football club.

“We can take a lot from the game, especially the first half, into the next few matches and hopefully we will start moving up the table.

“We have pretty much everyone back now so which means good competition for places which keeps everyone sharp.

“It is also good that we have players who can come on and change games.”

And Elliott is very much in competition with Cammy Kerr for the right-back berth with the current holder of that position admitting “it keeps us both on our toes”.

Manager James McPake, though, is delighted with the form of the former Partick and Carlisle man at the moment.

McPake said: “I thought he was superb last Saturday just like he was at Hibs.

“It is great that we have the two of them battling each other and pushing each other.

“I feel a wee bit for Cammy as he got shuffled into centre-back because of Covid and injuries.

“We know what Cammy gives us and you always need to have a core in your club who are proper fans – we have that with Cammy, Charlie and Fin.

“As I said, I feel for Cammy but needs must at times.

“Christie was great at Easter Road and he almost scored an identical goal against Arbroath but their keeper pulled off a brilliant save.

“Christie was really good in the game and I am very pleased for him.

“He came in and finished last season really well. We made a couple of wee tweaks in games when we felt we had to be a bit more defensive but he never moaned.

“He just put his head down and worked away.

“He came back this season and Cammy started as the right-back but Christie has forced his way into the team.

“Now he is looking really good.”