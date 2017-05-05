It’s been three years since Dundee regained their place at the top table of Scottish football but it’s been all change at Dens Park since.

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of the 2-1 victory over Dumbarton at Dens Park that sealed the 2013-14 Championship title.

Amazingly, no one involved is still at the club. Of the 18 in the squad, only Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr are still at Dens although neither got off the bench that day.

Off the pitch, it’s been all change, too, with victorious boss that day, Paul Hartley, leaving the club a couple of weeks back. Only goalkeeping coach Bobby Geddes remains.

So where are the players now that lifted Dundee’s last trophy?

Kyle Letheren

At Dens, Letheren came tantalisingly close to realising his dream of playing for Wales and endeared himself to the Dens faithful with his match-winning save late on against Dumbarton.

He made 28 appearances for York City this season as they were relegated from the National League.

Gary Irvine

“The White Cafu” was one of the most dependable in dark blue that season and went on to serve the club well in the Premiership. Irvine left Dens in January last year to join Alex Rae’s St Mirren.

Willie Dyer

The left-back has been a firm feature of Brechin City’s push towards the League One promotion play-offs.

They just need a point this weekend at Stenhousemuir to secure that.

Kyle Benedictus

After picking up his league winner’s medal, Benedictus was immediately loaned to Alloa for the following season.

The Dundonian centre-back is another battling at the wrong end of the Championship table, this time with Raith Rovers.

Declan Gallagher

Gallagher was an ever-present in the title-winning season in what was his last at Dens Park.

After moving to Livingston, the centre-back served 16 months in prison for assault before re-signing for Livi on his release in January.

Last week, he celebrated helping the Lothian side to the League One title.

Kevin McBride

McBride played 27 times in the Championship but was a bit-part player the following season before leaving for Airdrie. He has since joined Raith as John Hughes’ assistant manager.

Gavin Rae

Signing off a fantastic career in style, Rae skippered the side to the league title in his second spell at Dens. In September, he was appointed head coach at Australian outfit Hakoah.

Jim McAlister

McAlister’s relentless running was a feature of that season before leaving for Blackpool in 2015.

Since joining the Seasiders, he’s suffered relegation to League Two but this season is on course for a play-off spot.

Peter MacDonald

“Peaso” netted 18 times for the Dark Blues in that campaign, including what turned out to be the one that sealed victory against Dumbarton on the final day.

Past injuries caught up with him as he left for Morton in 2015 but he’s still scoring goals for Clyde in League Two.

Martin Boyle

Speedster Boyle’s final ball or finish was often a source of frustration but the former Montrose man added another Championship winner’s medal to the 2014 one this season with Hibs after a good campaign.

Christian Nade

The big Frenchman only netted three times for the Dark Blues but his last two were hugely important. Scoring the opener in the last two league games against Alloa and Dumbarton, the targetman played his part. This season, he’s scored four times for Championship Dumbarton.

Subs: Nicky Riley, Ryan Conroy and Craig Beattie

Riley has since been at Peterhead, while Conroy plays for Airdrie. Former international Beattie is at Edinburgh City.

The other two subs? Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr are still starring for the club.