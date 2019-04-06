Dundee’s Champion the Wonder Horse up for sale at reduced price

An iconic Dundee horse could be set for a bidding frenzy ahead of the Grand National this weekend.

Champion the Wonder Horse has had his odds of being sold slashed after his asking price was significantly lowered.

The Caird Arcade attraction wowed crowds for more than 30 years before the Hynd stall on Shore Terrace closed.

Champion is currently up for grabs on popular online auction site eBay.

Owner Bill Adam said he would like the animal to find a home locally.

Those looking to take a punt on the local favourite can buy him now, with the price set at £5,600.

The Tele revealed last year the 1950’s coin-operated ride machine was being put up for sale for £8,250.

Locals can still see the majestic stallion at Dundee Transport Museum, where he currently resides.

Bill said: “I’ve owned Champion for 35 years since the arcade closed.

“I had to take the train up from London to buy him back in 1981 before he was sold at auction.

“He’s at least 65 years old now and has been restored to his former glory.

“The price that is now set on Champion was one of the initial offers I received but I refused at the time.

“Ideally, I’d like Champion to remain in Dundee.

“My initial thought was he could go into the V&A but I realised he wasn’t something they’d want.

“It took years to restore him. The base was replaced with another iconic machine, Muffin The Mule.”

Bill added: “Champion is still on display at the transport museum.

“I would like him not to go too far, maybe somewhere such as The McManus.”

Bill said his early childhood in Carolina House meant he had grown up with no other toys apart from Champion.

About 90 people are currently watching the horse on the auction site.

Champion was named among the top 50 famous Dundonians in a recent poll.

It is estimated that more than 35,000 children may have ridden the horse during his peak.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Champion the Wonder Horse can visit his Facebook page.