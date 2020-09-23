Forget the Emmys and the Oscars – have you booked your seat at the hottest awards ceremony of the year?

This Friday, Dundee’s Champion Awards take place, with some of the brightest lights in the city being recognised by their peers.

And you can tune in from the comfort of your own home for the big event, which is being held in conjunction with main sponsor Ninja Kiwi.

The Tele’s own TV star, Martel Maxwell, will be the host for the evening.

Our judges – Tele editor Dave Lord, deputy editor Ross Logan, Councillor Lynne Short and Dundee Pensioners’ Forum representative Dorothy McHugh – will be virtually handing out gongs to some deserving winners.

With an array of categories and prizes to be dished out, it’s a night not to be missed.

All you have to do is register for free at dundeeschampionawards.co.uk ahead of the show, which will be live streamed from 6pm.

Head judge and editor Dave said: “This promises to be an absolutely cracking event.

“Coronavirus has played havoc with our lives and caused so much devastation.

“Yet it has also done something else – and that is to highlight so many of the good people and fine organisations in the local area.

“Some of the things that have happened in this city during lockdown have been nothing short of amazing, showing just how brilliant our sense of community can be.

“The lengths some people will go to in a bid to help out those less fortunate is well worth noting – and that’s what our champion awards are all about. If you haven’t registered yet I would strongly urge you to do so now.

“Invites to heart-warming knees-ups have been conspicuous by their absence in recent months, so don’t miss this opportunity to join us in recognising some true local heroes.”