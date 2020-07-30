Dundee’s Champion Awards: Meet nominee Rachel whose ‘love for everyone is contagious’

There are just five days left to nominate your Dundee Champion.

With the ceremony fast approaching, excitement is building – not only for nominees but also for host Martel Maxwell who says she has been impressed with the volume and calibre of nominations.

The Homes Under The Hammer presenter and proud Dundonian said: “The response for nominations for the Tele’s Champion Awards has been overwhelming – both in the numbers received and also the calibre of their efforts.

“Every one of them sounds like a champ.

“Even making the nomination list is a celebration of these efforts – and there’s a final chance to put forward your Dundee hero, someone who has made a real difference in lockdown.

“It’s been a tough time for many – which has been relieved by the kindness of people who deserve recognition.

“If you have someone in mind – nominate them now. I can’t wait to host the ceremony.”

Lord Provost of Dundee Ian Borthwick said: “I am delighted to support the Evening Telegraph Dundee’s Champion Awards.

“In these difficult times it is more important than ever that we celebrate the city’s unsung heroes and honour the hard work they do.

“The city council has chosen to sponsor the Sport and Wellbeing Award, which recognises the importance that both mental and physical health contribute to a person’s wellbeing.

“As a city, it is vital we come together and highlight the incredible work we have been doing to support one another.”

Dundee’s Community Champion Awards will be hosted virtually on Friday September 25 and is sponsored by computer game developer Ninja Kiwi.

Nominations for the eight categories below will close on Monday August 3 before our panel of judges – Tele editor Dave Lord, deputy editor Ross Logan, Councillor Lynne Short and Dundee Pensioners’ Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh – will decide the winners.

Making a nomination is easy – all you have to do is visit www.dundeeschampionawards.co.uk and click ENTER NOW.

Closing date for entries is Monday August 3

The local heroes who have been showcased over the past few weeks support and help different communities in Dundee in their own fantastic ways.

One of the latest nominees has given one of Dundee’s sometimes forgotten communities undeniably life-saving help throughout her career.

Rachel McReady has been nominated in our Individual Key Worker category for her outstanding work over the past six years as a nurse with the homeless health outreach team and the development of the Dundee Recovery Road Map.

Rachel was also awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse in 2017, marking the first time the honour had been made in Scotland for almost 50 years.

Kirsty Watt, who nominated Rachel for the awards, said her help to those in need has been “invaluable”.

Kirsty said: “Rachel has assisted many people into recovery from illicit drug use and worked with them to stay on their recovery path and has developed the Dundee Recovery Road Map.

“This has been an invaluable help for people as it clearly highlights the services people can use to sustain recovery and access support.

“She has supported vulnerable people into rehab, fighting for them every step of the way when they are unable to fight for themselves.

“She cares for those that society deems bottom of the pile.

“She loves people who cannot love themselves and shows them they are wanted, cared for and loved.

“She offers hugs freely and unconditionally cares for people. Rachel inspired me to become a parish nurse and work alongside her.

“Her love for everyone is contagious. Rachel deserves to win because she is a remarkable human being.

“She is loved by everyone she meets. We are blessed to know and love Rachel.

“She is exceptional in every way and no one is more deserving of this award.”

Rachel said she was “humbled” by the nomination.

She said: “It is great to be nominated and I feel privileged to be able to work closely with individuals and families who may be experiencing challenging circumstances.

“I am honoured to work in the heart of Dundee as a nurse encouraging and empowering people on their life journey.”

The categories

Community award: Through a lifetime of thoughtfulness or by an act of courage or kindness, this individual or group exemplifies the essence of community spirit. From a neighbour to a whole street, the winner of the Community award will be selfless in their actions and care for others around them. The winner will be someone who has gone out of their way to make a difference and help those who live within their community/Dundee.

Entertainment award: In difficult times this individual or group have embraced their creative sides and provided a form of light-hearted entertainment to lift the spirits of others. This award will be presented to anyone who has done anything from dancing in the street to hosting virtual events such as pub quizzes or musical shows.

Business award: Despite it being a testing time for businesses especially, this firm will be one which has gone above and beyond to help vulnerable people or communities. Undeterred by the current climate, the winning business has put itself out there to maintain contact with its customers – new and regular – and continue to tirelessly serve them or provide a service.

Young person award: This award is open to individuals under the age of 20 who have shown wisdom beyond their years, selflessly taking it upon themselves to spread positivity and help others within their community. Undeterred by their young years, they have bravely tried to make a difference in a troubling time.

Sport award: Recognising that both mental and physical health is important, especially when times are tough, the winner of this category could be an individual or well-known business. Despite people being confined to their homes, the winning candidate will have continued to provide a service – from virtual fitness classes to online exercise guides. The judges also want to hear from sporting firms or individuals who may have launched their own campaigns or started a new initiative, keeping Dundee engaged with its activities.

Keyworker award (individual): The judges will present this award to an individual key worker who has tirelessly worked to help others, going beyond what is expected of them within their role. The key worker could be a passionate teacher who has used innovative ideas to deliver youngsters an education, a caring health worker who always puts others before themselves and always maintains a positive outlook, or a hard-working police officer on the beat who is determined to keep our communities safe. an extraordinary person, the winner of this award will inspire others.

Keyworker award (team): Being able to work together in times of need is essential. This group of key workers know all too well that working together side-byside, day-to-day is key to achieving the best results. From a ward of passionate nurses to a team of dedicated doctors, considerate care home colleagues, to a police duo who work hard to keep us safe – the judges want to hear from the ultimate Dundee dream teams.

Charity award: This category will honour those incredible and selfless individuals who have dedicated themselves to helping Dundee charities. The judges are looking for those who have worked well as a team to raise funds or someone who has taken on a lone challenge – the award will not be based on total funds raised but on the creativity and effort that has gone into the fundraising campaign.