Dundee’s Champion Awards: Let’s recognise those in Dundee who care

The Evening Telegraph has showcased Dundee for over 140 years – now we want to recognise the people who make our city great.

These have been the most extraordinary times, yet communities have never been stronger. In their hour of need during the coronavirus pandemic, the “ordinary” people of Dundee have shown themselves to be superheroes.

Today, we are launching the Dundee’s Champion Awards as we look to reward those who have made a difference whether in their own communities, across our circulation area or even on the national stage.

As a newspaper, we are lucky to hear numerous stories of individuals, groups, businesses, neighbours, key workers and youngsters across the region, who are going the extra mile to help people through this troubled time.

We want to recognise and reward these selfless souls who are doing their bit to help others in Dundee.

From individual acts of courage and generous donations to concerted and tireless campaigns to help, we want to know about ordinary people doing extraordinary things to make a difference in our communities.

The award ceremony, sponsored by Ninja Kiwi, is being held virtually on Friday September 25 and will be hosted by Tele columnist and Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell.

Born and raised in Dundee, Martel is well-versed in what makes the city so unique and is delighted to be a part of the event.

She said: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love our city. What makes Dundee is its people – their humour, kindness, innovation and integrity.

“I can’t wait to celebrate those who have come into their own during lockdown. And to have a virtual party!”

Making a nomination is easy – all you have to do is visit www.dundeeschampionawards.co.uk and click ENTER NOW.

Closing date for entries is Monday August 3

The categories

Community award: Through a lifetime of thoughtfulness or by an act of courage or kindness, this individual or group exemplifies the essence of community spirit. From a neighbour to a whole street, the winner of the Community award will be selfless in their actions and care for others around them. The winner will be someone who has gone out of their way to make a difference and help those who live within their community/Dundee.

Entertainment award: In difficult times this individual or group have embraced their creative sides and provided a form of light-hearted entertainment to lift the spirits of others. This award will be presented to anyone who has done anything from dancing in the street to hosting virtual events such as pub quizzes or musical shows.

Business award: Despite it being a testing time for businesses especially, this firm will be one which has gone above and beyond to help vulnerable people or communities. Undeterred by the current climate, the winning business has put itself out there to maintain contact with its customers – new and regular – and continue to tirelessly serve them or provide a service.

Young person award: This award is open to individuals under the age of 20 who have shown wisdom beyond their years, selflessly taking it upon themselves to spread positivity and help others within their community. Undeterred by their young years, they have bravely tried to make a difference in a troubling time.

Sport award: Recognising that both mental and physical health is important, especially when times are tough, the winner of this category could be an individual or well-known business. Despite people being confined to their homes, the winning candidate will have continued to provide a service – from virtual fitness classes to online exercise guides. The judges also want to hear from sporting firms or individuals who may have launched their own campaigns or started a new initiative, keeping Dundee engaged with its activities.

Keyworker award (individual): The judges will present this award to an individual key worker who has tirelessly worked to help others, going beyond what is expected of them within their role. The key worker could be a passionate teacher who has used innovative ideas to deliver youngsters an education, a caring health worker who always puts others before themselves and always maintains a positive outlook, or a hard-working police officer on the beat who is determined to keep our communities safe. an extraordinary person, the winner of this award will inspire others.

Keyworker award (team): Being able to work together in times of need is essential. This group of key workers know all too well that working together side-byside, day-to-day is key to achieving the best results. From a ward of passionate nurses to a team of dedicated doctors, considerate care home colleagues, to a police duo who work hard to keep us safe – the judges want to hear from the ultimate Dundee dream teams.

Charity award: This category will honour those incredible and selfless individuals who have dedicated themselves to helping Dundee charities. The judges are looking for those who have worked well as a team to raise funds or someone who has taken on a lone challenge – the award will not be based on total funds raised but on the creativity and effort that has gone into the fundraising campaign.

The host and the judges

Martel Maxwell

Martel is the Tele’s Wednesday columnist and presenter of BBC1’s Homes Under The Hammer.

After training as a lawyer, she became a journalist and has worked across newspapers, radio and TV for two decades – covering everything from showbiz to politics and football.

Martel is a proud Dundonian, redhead and mum of three.

Dave Lord

Dave has been editor of the Evening Telegraph since the start of 2019.

A single dad of five who lives in Broughty Ferry, he is also on the board of the Dundee-based Help for Kids charity.

He enjoys competitive running, regularly taking part in half-marathon and marathon events, and manages the Dryburgh Athletic U15 girls team.

Lynne Short

Lynne was elected councillor in 2016, and has served in a variety of roles including convener of the city development committee.

She is depute convener of the community safety and public protection committee, older people’s champion and spokesperson on equalities issues.

A proud Dundonian, she has worn many hats in a wide and varied career, notably as a tour guide throughout Europe, property manager, surveyor and mum.

Passionate about low carbon transport, connectivity and social justice, Lynne is a tireless supporter of the city and its people.

Dorothy McHugh

Dorothy is secretary for Dundee Pensioners’ Forum and has spent years campaigning for a better deal for the city’s elderly.

She was formerly employed in Child Health Strategy for NHS Tayside, and in human resources.

She is also involved in the Friends of Clatto group and is trustee of Funeral Link Dundee (helping to alleviate funeral poverty).

Ross Logan

Born in London, Ross moved to Dundee in 2017, joining the Evening Telegraph as deputy news editor.

He was appointed head of news in 2018 before taking over as deputy editor last year.

He has spent most of his journalism career in local newspapers, but has also worked for the Mirror, The Times, The Daily Express, the Metro and the Independent.

The sponsors