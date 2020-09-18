Dundee’s Champion Awards 2020: Meet the finalists

As Dundee’s Champion Awards draw closer we take a look at the incredible finalists.

The online award ceremony takes place on September 25 hosted by Martel Maxwell.

With one week to go until the big night, make sure you don’t miss out on all the action by signing up for free.

Secure your spot now and join each of the finalists in the celebrations by simply visiting www.dundeeschampionawards.co.uk.

From action film icons to real life superheroes our Entertainment and Community Champion categories are filled to the brim with Dundee folk who have gone out of their way to make communities of all ages smile and laugh at what has been an incredibly difficult time for many.

Entertainment Champion Award

Dundee Superheroes

Jimmy Young

Kevin McGregor

In a category that has two larger-than-life janitors and a whole host of superheroes there is no denying that our entertainment finalists truly deserve their spot at the awards.

Dundee Superheroes

The Dundee Superheroes made up of Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man and Captain America, lifted the spirits of Dundonians of all ages as they performed in the streets, as well as raising thousands for charity at the same time.

Real life heroes Stuart Sinclair, Tom Taylor, Kev Polson, Greig Beattie and Dylan McConnell didn’t even know each other before lockdown but got together to make kids smile.

The group also managed to raise around £4,500 for Barnardo’s and also put money towards the funeral costs for an eight-year-old boy who died in Dundee during lockdown.

Stuart Sinclair said: “We are all pretty excited to be in the final.

“We are all missing going out and cheering everyone up, it was absolutely mental and we all loved it so it is really nice to get some recognition although everyone who was nominated has done something so special.”

Jimmy Young

The first janitor making it to the finals of the Dundee’s Champion Awards has been entertaining the masses during lockdown – and not just in the city.

Jimmy Young started a virtual bar after missing his usual pints at the pub with pals.

From what began as a few mates singing along to karaoke on live streams, the virtual bar has amassed a following of over 55,000 people from all over the world.

It is not just entertainment Jimmy has provided though – he has also developed a space where people in need can ask others in the community for help and has also organised food parcels.

Speaking of his spot in the final Jimmy said: “I’m totally humbled by it all and need to make sure I mention the incredible team that I have behind me as without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I never in a million years thought the virtual bar would explode like it has done.

“We even have followers in Zambia.

“I think it really shows the true community spirit of Dundee. Everyone in the group is so welcoming to new members and we all want to just support each other.

“When reading the lists of nominations for the awards, I think there are many people more deserving than me.

“However, some people on my page have said there may be riots on the streets of Dundee if I don’t win so maybe I should get the award just for the greater good?”

Kevin McGregor

Kevin McGregor was also keeping folk amused both virtually and on his street as he hosted bingo nights with a stunning array of costumes and appearances from his alter ego Katherine.

Drawing inspiration from fellow finalist Jimmy, Kevin was able to use a time when people were lonely and bring them together.

Kevin said: “I really just wanted to keep people smiling and bring everyone together including the street that I live on.

“Now everyone says hello and smiles at each other when they never knew each other beforehand.

“I think most people tuned in to see what I was dressed up as each night.

“I was so surprised when I found out I was nominated for the awards so was absolutely shocked to hear I had made the final.

“I was really taken aback, it is fantastic.”

Charity Champion Award (Sponsored by Hillcrest Homes)

Holly McIntosh

Grey Lodge Settlement

Zara Chaplin

The finalists in our Charity Champion Award have gone out of their way to help those less fortunate throughout Dundee.

Holly McIntosh

Eight-year-old Holly McIntosh decided to get on her bike for a good cause cycling an incredible 80 miles over eight days to raise £1,500 for the charity Dundee Bairns.

© DC Thomson

Proud mum Jane McIntosh explained Holly is taking the attention in her stride.

Jane said: “Holly has been telling all her friends, family and teachers about being in the final. When she found out she had reached it she was over the moon and a bit overwhelmed too. The cycle was all her idea and we couldn’t be prouder of her.

“She is still going with her fundraising and has been doing bake sales to raise even more money for Dundee Bairns.”

The Grey Lodge Settlement

The Grey Lodge Settlement has been a part of the community for over 100 years and their help didn’t stop as the pandemic struck.

The team helped during lockdown donating food, calling locals who may be struggling for a chat and cheering everyone up.

Manager Alan Duncan said he couldn’t be prouder of his team.

© DC Thomson

He said: “We are all pretty chuffed with reaching the final as they are a great hardworking team and deserve the recognition.

“I genuinely love my team and it is great to get the word about the Grey Lodge Settlement out there. The more people who know us and pop in the happier we are.

“We are all really excited to watch the ceremony although I will be working!”

Zara Chaplin

Zara Chaplin also got on her bike during lockdown, travelling 149 miles over 10 days to raise money for vulnerable and lonely people at Christmas as part of Dundee United Community Trust’s Festive Friends campaign.

Thanks to the eight-year-old, 50 people will receive a meal.

Mum Rachel Jackson said: “When Zara heard she had been put forward for the awards you could just see her face light up, she was so happy and so thankful.

“She does so much and wants to help so many people and doesn’t want thanks for it so it is incredible.”

Our Sport and Wellbeing category shows the incredible work clubs and sporty individuals have done not only to keep the city’s locals physically fit but also ensuring their mentally healthy.

In our Business Champion section our focus turns to the companies which have supported the community while going through a testing time themselves.

Scott Brothers Butchers have also been named as the sponsor for our Business award.

Scott Jaron, owner of the butchery, said: “We are delighted to be supporting these awards that showcase the people and businesses that have gone above and beyond in these strangest of times.

“Dundee has always been a community-led city, and it is a great credit to all who live here for the way in which they have reacted to the level of support that some parts of our communities have needed.”

Sport and Wellbeing Award (Sponsored by Dundee City Council)

Dundee West Football Club

Hazel Ednie

Kanzen Karate

With fitness facilities and sports classes cancelled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, each of our Sport and Wellbeing finalists went out of their way to ensure locals could stay physically fit and also mentally well.

Dundee West Football Club

Dundee West Football Club was founded in 1985 and has continuously provided a number of training opportunities.

Throughout lockdown the club has continued to offer virtual training sessions and has used football as a way of delivering stronger messages about keeping safe during the pandemic and the importance of our mental health.

Club development officer Tam McCabe said: “Nobody could have expected anything that has happened in the last few months and we certainly didn’t expect to reach the finals of the awards.

“We have utilised our strengths during lockdown providing online or socially distanced training for kids to keep a bit of normality in their lives.

“We also provided lunches to vulnerable kids.

“Here in the North West of Dundee we have a lot of families who are OK but a lot who really struggled so we did what we could to help.

“There have been so many unbelievable nominations so it is brilliant that all of our work and the work of our volunteers has been recognised.”

Hazel Ednie

Hazel Ednie, active living and seniors programme manager at the Institute of Sport and Exercise, has ensured her older members still get their circuit training and sleek classes twice a week through Zoom, enabling those she works with to keep in touch and continue to keep fit while also providing company and encouragement to each participant.

Hazel had no idea she had been nominated and couldn’t believe she was a finalist in Dundee’s Champion Awards.

She said: “It was a lovely surprise when I heard and after reading all the other nominations it seems like a fantastic event.

“My members have been greatly appreciative of all the classes and have not only enjoyed the exercise but also the wee nosey into everyone else’s homes.

“It was a new way of working for a lot of them who hadn’t used much technology before but we have all had a fantastic time and I am so grateful to have been nominated for the award.”

Kanzen Karate

Our final nominee in the category is Kanzen Karate, which has not only continued its training through lockdown but has added even more classes to the usual list.

© Supplied

Volunteers have provided a number of virtual classes as well as ensuring the mental wellbeing of members who may have been having difficulties.

They also hosted guest instructors from around the world and held a variety of exercise groups.

Sensei Roy O’Kane said: “We are all really excited about the awards and want to say a massive thank you to the Evening Telegraph for hosting.

“It is nice to be up there with so many other amazing people and it shows there has been a real Dundee team effort when it comes to supporting the community during lockdown.”

Business Champion Award (Sponsored by Scott Brothers)

Hillcrest Homes

The Hearing Voices Network (Haven)

Xplore

For many businesses this has been a truly testing six months.

However, our Business Champion finalists have managed to put their own worries aside and continue helping those in need in the community.

Hillcrest Homes

When Covid-19 swept across the country, Hillcrest Homes pulled out all the stops to deliver extensive support to as many people as possible.

With many facing financial uncertainty, the teams started phoning round all 6,300 Hillcrest Homes tenants to ensure they were OK and were receiving any available financial support and help to reduce energy bills.

A spokesman for the team said: “Being named as a finalist for Dundee’s Champion Awards is a huge honour, and it’s a testament to the hard work the whole Homes team has put in since the start of lockdown in ensuring that as many of the local community as possible have been fully supported.”

The Hearing Voices Network (Haven)

Staff and volunteers at The Hearing Voices Network (Haven) have been working tirelessly by providing phone support to people struggling with their mental health, as well as operating a key food insecurity hub that distributed essential supplies across Dundee.

With statutory services closed or limited, it was of paramount importance to provide support to people in crisis.

George McIrvine, from The Haven, said: “It means a great deal to all staff and volunteers to be nominated.

“It’s truly humbling to be recognised by the people of Dundee for all the work carried out over the last six months ensuring the vital support to our service users in relation to their mental health, plus the continued food provision to the most vulnerable in our community.

“If we are lucky enough to win, the award will not just be for The Haven but for all the the volunteers and the local community.”

Xplore Dundee

Xplore Dundee’s buses carried nurses, cleaners, shop workers and those making essential journeys to care for relatives, and at a time when everyone was being told to stay at home, their drivers worked on the front line to maintain vital links.

The firm introduced new cleaning regimes and even offered free transport for NHS workers.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “I’m really pleased on behalf of our whole team that we’ve been nominated for this award. Every member of our workforce has done their bit throughout the pandemic – and especially during lockdown – to keep our city moving.

“I’m grateful to the awards judges for recognising their hard work and dedication – and that of so many other organisations across the city.”

Next, we take a look at the youngsters going above and beyond to help support their peers who have been named as finalists in our Young Person Champion Award.

From raising impressive sums of money to shouting from the rooftops about the great things going on in the City of Discovery, the three young finalists show compassion well beyond their years.

We also take a look at some of the incredible key workers who have worked tirelessly to ensure no one in Dundee is forgotten about, especially in the tough times we have all experienced in the last six months.

Key Worker (individual) Award

Daniel Inglis

Karin Bailey

Rachel McReady

Key workers have been some of the most important people in our communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Individual Key worker category recognises three Dundonians who have gone out of their way to support their service users in a variety of sectors.

Daniel Inglis

Daniel Inglis is the head chef at Balhousie’s St Ronans Care Home – but whipping up meals for the residents isn’t all that he has been doing.

He has been teaching children in foster care real life skills by holding cookery classes for them.

This carried on through lockdown with food parcels being delivered to each participant and weekly virtual tutorials.

Through his work, Daniel has helped children who otherwise may not have had the same opportunities into work and further education.

He said: “It is quite overwhelming that I was nominated in the first place and then to be named as a finalist was just incredible.

“I really do it for the kids, to give back to people in the community who may not have had these opportunities any other way.

“Watching some of the young people who I have nurtured going into further education or

getting jobs in the hospitality sector is really humbling and I feel so proud to have been part of it.”

Karin Bailey

Karin Bailey was nominated by a young carer she supports through her work at Dundee Carers Centre.

She has shown great compassion throughout lockdown by calling the youngster for counselling sessions each week and is always ready to help.

Even with tough dilemmas, Karin has been able to offer support to the young carer with exceptional courage and without judgement.

Rachel McReady

Rachel McReady works in Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership’s homeless outreach team and as a parish nurse at the city’s Steeple Church.

Through these roles Rachel cares for those in Dundee who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

This includes many people struggling with physical, mental or spiritual issues, addiction, loneliness and other difficulties.

Rachel cares for each individual, and her colleagues, with love and compassion.

She was also key in the creation of Dundee’s Recovery Road Map which provides those with substance abuse issues a host of key information on where they can receive support to aid their recovery.

“None of our work was stopped during the pandemic and both teams have worked tirelessly,” Rachel said.

“Because of this, stronger relationships with multi agencies have developed.

“I’m very honoured to be nominated for the awards and to be named as one of the finalists.”

Young Person Champion Award (Sponsored by Ninja Kiwi)

Andrew Batchelor

Catherine Letford

Lauren Chesters

The finalists in our Young Person category prove that kindness and compassion can be shown at any age and city pride is alive within the youth of Dundee.

Andrew Batchelor

Born and bred Dundonian Andrew Batchelor, 19, was diagnosed with seven disabilities at birth, including cerebral palsy and autism.

However he didn’t let that get in the way when, in 2013, he founded Dundee Culture, a social media brand promoting the city.

Now the site is continuing to grow and is on the cusp of becoming a business.

Andrew said: “I am privileged to be a finalist in Dundee’s Champion Awards.

“Dundee is a city that means so much to me and the people of Dundee give me the drive to do what I do.

“That includes my fellow finalists in Dundee’s Champion Awards – they are my driving force and I owe each and every one who has supported me to this point a huge debt of gratitude.”

Catherine Letford

Eight-year-old Catherine Letford is always finding ways to help others across the city.

© DC Thomson

Every year since she was four she has taken part in the Dundee Kiltwalk, raising money to benefit a number of charities in the city.

She has raised more than £1,000 each for causes such as Roxburghe House and Dundee Bairns.

Catherine said she was keeping the news of being a finalist quiet for now but her teacher was “over the moon”.

She said: “I wanted to raise money for Dundee Bairns as I wanted all the kids to have a nice lunch or tea.

“I feel happy that I am a finalist but I was a little bit stressed at first as I didn’t expect it.

“I have only told my family, two of my close friends and my teacher about it but my teacher was over the moon when she heard.

“I can’t wait to watch the awards with my mum.”

Lauren Chesters

Lauren Chesters is only seven but she is already a working artist having sold her paintings to raise money for Dundee Bairns.

Lauren was tasked to complete a Van Gogh-inspired piece during an online art class at the start of lockdown.

After sharing her work inspired by the famous Starry Night image, Lauren was able to sell the painting for £50.

Lauren decided to donate the money to Dundee Bairns – but it didn’t stop there.

She has now donated a further £1,000 after putting more of her images on T-shirts, with a little help from her dad Graham, which she then sold.

Graham said: “Lauren loves to paint. I have an art studio and Lauren has already taken that over. Our house is also full of her work.

“We looked at local children’s charities and Lauren decided on Dundee Bairns because she liked the idea of the work they do, helping to provide meals for children in the city who are less fortunate.”

Our Team Key Worker category in Dundee’s Champion Awards features a number of selfless and caring individuals who make up outstanding teams who have continued their fantastic care throughout the pandemic whilst often putting their own fears and anxieties to one side.

Our Community Champion section is made up of teams in Dundee who have gone out of their way to ensure those in desperate need of necessities and support have received them.

Key Worker (team) Award

Ballumbie Court Care Home

Lauren Tilston and Holly McKenzie

Team Blackwood

The teams in our Key worker category are no strangers to providing care and support to those in the community.

However each team have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to ensure care needs are met.

Ballumbie Court Care Home

The staff at Ballumbie Court Care Home have been nominated as part of Dundee’s Champion Awards for their work throughout the pandemic caring for their residents.

This meant many put their own lives on hold and put their work before seeing their own families.

Deputy manager, Jackie Cruickshanks, said: “Caring for our residents is what makes us who we are and for families to recognise our efforts is deeply humbling.

“From pulling extra shifts to sacrificing time with their own families, our colleagues have gone above and beyond.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but I am incredibly proud of how the team has pulled together to ensure residents continue to receive the best care.

“From our carers to our kitchen team, from housekeeping to admin – each and every single one of them has made a difference.

“Whether we win this award or not, we can hold our head high knowing that the greatest achievement has been delivering the highest standard of care in the face of exceptionally unprecedented times.”

Lauren Tilston and Holly McKenzie

Lauren Tilston and Holly McKenzie are support workers at Hillcrest Futures’ Hillbank service.

The pair decided to create a video using Makaton to sign popular Proclaimers song, I’m On My Way, inviting staff and service users from other branches to join in, giving a lighthearted focus.

Lauren and Holly said: “We are both absolutely delighted to be nominated in the Evening Telegraph’s Dundee Champion Awards.

“We had so much fun creating the video and everyone involved feels very proud to be nominated.

“Lockdown was an uncertain and stressful time, however it was nice to have a fun, light-hearted project for our staff and service users to focus on.

“Our video really raised people’s spirits and brought us all together virtually.”

Team Blackwood

Cornerstone’s Team Blackwood consists of nine staff who support service users at Blackwood Court who have multiple, profound disabilities.

During lockdown the team has ensured care was still of the highest standard and kept families up to date and reassured.

Pauline Forbes, project leader at Cornerstone, said: “The team were nominated by the family of our two service users which was amazing.

“The team know they do a good job and have such a passion for it so it is just normal for them, they were in disbelief when they heard about the nomination.

“It is a small team who provide 24-hour care for complex care needs and they really are a flagship team for the company.

“Cornerstone’s values are to live a valued life and a life the choose and I really believe the team are pioneering in those aspects and are a flagship service for the organisation.

“I am so proud.”

Community Champion Award (Sponsored by Fairways)

HOPE (Helping Older People Engage)

The Food Train

Lochee Community Larder

Our Community Champion award showcases the teams who have ensured nobody has been left behind during the pandemic.

HOPE (Helping Older People Engage)

During lockdown, HOPE (Helping Older People Engage) has been working non-stop to support some of the most vulnerable people in the Dundee area.

© DC Thomson

With older people at higher risk of Covid-19, and also enduring extreme loneliness and inactivity, HOPE organised a wide range of initiatives and services to help in any way possible.

This included delivering meals and launching a young carers’ card that prevented them being turned away from protected shopping hours when buying on behalf of older people.

A spokesman for the service said: “Despite the challenging circumstance, HOPE has certainly been working hard to bring just that to the older people of Dundee.

“HOPE is a very small team of only two, but has a massive impact on the lives of so many – not only over the past six months but all year round.

“Because of this, it’s a huge honour to be named as a finalist in Dundee’s Champion Awards for the important work the team has been undertaking.”

The Food Train

During the pandemic The Food Train has been a lifeline to the older community, sometimes being the only source of contact, but always providing fresh food, a friendly familiar face and importantly someone to talk to.

Amanda Symington, development officer at The Food Train, said: “All of the staff and volunteers are thrilled to receive the recognition.

“The team have shown kindness and selflessness with volunteers putting their own fears aside to support the people who have relied on our services and continue to do so.

“The Food Train couldn’t do this work without them.”

Lochee Community Larder

Lochee Community Larder is a small charity made up of five local trustees and a team of volunteers who have been working throughout lockdown to support those in the community who need it most.

Samantha Roberts, vice chair at the larder, said: “We were all so shocked when we got the email through to say we were finalists, we couldn’t believe it.

“To be honest we are loving it as we want everyone to know we are here for them.

“We don’t care about your background, if you need food you can come here without judgement and without a referral.

“We are community based and even if someone just needs a cuppa and a blether we are here.”