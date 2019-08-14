Dundee’s Camperdown Golf Course earmarked for closure

Camperdown Golf Course could be shut down in order to save thousands of pounds of public money.

Developments are being proposed which would result in Dundee City Council’s golf provision being concentrated at Caird Park.

The council has said it would build a new nine-hole course and driving range in addition to the existing course at Caird Park, to complement the Regional Performance Centre for Sport.

A report to go before the council’s policy and resources committee states the gross expenditure on golf provision is in the region of £820,000 annually, with the operator, Leisure & Culture Dundee, requiring a subsidy of £440,000.

Implementation of the proposals, including the creation of a new driving range, could reduce the subsidy to £54,000 by 2021.

Problems with the infrastructure at the Camperdown course were identified in a 2016 technical report which indicated woodland management, drainage and irrigation would need significant investment to resolve and maintain playability.

A decline in golf participation nationally has been mirrored in Dundee with the number of rounds played at Camperdown Golf Course dropping from 23,968 in 2009/10 to 17,369 in 2018/19, with the club’s membership currently standing at 90.

Councillors will hear that the city council is not in a position to fully subsidise the delivery of golf at both parks and as a result Leisure & Culture Dundee will only operate golf services at Caird Park.

John Alexander convener of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee said: “This is a sensible approach to try to ensure sustainable public golf for the future in the face of difficult financial challenges.

“We welcome the innovative proposal from Leisure & Culture Dundee, as it shows that they are thinking about how to provide and develop the sport of golf and new participants in the future.

“The development of a driving range and the reinstatement of the nine-hole course at Caird Park would provide a first-class facility near to the Regional Performance Centre for Sport.

“I would hope that when the golfers used to playing Camperdown see the new facilities planned for Caird Park, and the extremely good value for money offered by Dundee’s municipal golf facilities when compared with other alternatives, that they will make the move.”

Sinclair Aitken, chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee added: “We’ve had another successful year managing facilities and services which provide wonderful cultural and leisure opportunities for the citizens of, and visitors to Dundee.

“We are excited by the proposals to establish a comprehensive golf centre in Caird Park and look forward to operating the nearby Regional Performance Centre for Sport which is due to open shortly.”

The policy and resources committee meets on Monday.