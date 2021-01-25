Dundee’s Cammy Kerr: We have to handle the pressure

Cammy Kerr says Dundee have to handle the pressure of being one of the big teams in the Championship after dropping points at bottom side Arbroath.

The defender came off the bench at Gayfield for the second league game running in central midfield as the Dark Blues’ three-game winning streak came to an end with the 1-1 draw.

Kerr admits it “wasn’t the prettiest of games” but insists Dundee should have come away with all three points after gifting Arbroath the equaliser from a corner.

That saw them miss the chance to cut the gap to leaders Hearts as the Dark Blues were “punished” for not taking their chances when on top.

Next up is Ayr United at Dens Park tomorrow night and Kerr expects another testing fixture as they look to get back to winning ways.

Kerr said: “There is always pressure.

“There are always teams that treat taking on the bigger teams in the league as a cup final and because we’ve been on a good run, that comes with it.

“The pressure of having to win every game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure in a bad way, it’s something you have to deal with as a player and as a football club.

“We have done that recently so we need to keep that up.

“We were in control of the game on Friday night in terms of chances and it was our own wrongdoing at the set-piece. We let ourselves down.

“There were probably a number of things that led to the goal but we’re disappointed.

“We limited them to very few chances. It wasn’t the prettiest of games but they didn’t have many chances and we kind of gifted them the goal.

“Their keeper pulled off a great save from big Os (Sow) and with Danny Mullen’s chance in the first half, we could have been out of sight.

“But you have to take your chances – if you don’t, you get punished.

“That’s what happened to us on Friday.”

‘Another game on our unbeaten run’

Kerr, though, is keen to highlight the positives of stretching their unbeaten run to eight matches now in all competitions ahead of tomorrow night’s rescheduled clash with Ayr.

The Dark Blues have moved up the standings in the Championship with a recent streak of three-straight wins and can overtake Dunfermline with victory tomorrow night.

And he is adamant the goal of promotion has not changed at Dens Park.

“It was two points dropped,” he added.

“We have been on a good run and had been picking up momentum so to go to Arbroath and not pick up the three points was disappointing.

“But it is another game on our unbeaten run and that’s the positive we take. We’re not happy we didn’t win.

“It’s important not to get carried away with yourself and it’s also important to have the right goals in mind.

“We know within the group what the goals are and we’ll keep going.

“Just because we didn’t pick up the three points on Friday, our goal remains the same and we still have the drive to push on.”

New position

Kerr has had to be patient this season with Christie Elliott taking ownership of the right-back slot in recent months.

That’s seen Dundee’s longest-serving player restricted to watching on from the bench for most weeks.

And now he’s being asked to operate in a different position, coming on to see the game out against Hearts with his athleticism and then replacing Jordan McGhee in the box-to-box midfielder role against Arbroath.

As a lifelong Dee, though, Kerr is happy to play anywhere for the Dark Blues.

“It’s been difficult being out of the team,” he added.

“I came on in a different position on Friday. I’ve said before that wherever I am put, I’ll do my best for Dundee.

“I like to think I did my part for the team on Friday, even though it was a different role.

“I hope the manager can trust me in different positions. I need to give him that selection headache and make sure I am pushing every day in training.”