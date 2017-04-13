Clouds have gathered over Dens Park as Dundee’s poor recent run has them firmly mired in a relegation battle — one shining light, though, is the emergence of Cammy Kerr.

The 21-year-old has been an almost ever-present for the Dark Blues this season, missing only two matches, and has grown in stature as the campaign has progressed.

Sadly, Cammy’s improvement hasn’t coincided with that of the team as a whole but it says a lot about his character that he’s still been able to shine in a struggling team.

After returning from a second loan spell at League One side Peterhead, where he made 33 appearances, in January 2016, Kerr has made the right-back slot his own.

He started in the 2-1 win over Dundee United on January 2, 2016.

Then came a real standout display in the toughest of venues as he impressed in a 0-0 draw away to Celtic.

This season his athleticism and defensive displays have made him an automatic choice for manager Paul Hartley, only missing out on starts in two games back in October.

He’s even performed well outside his position — at left-back up at Pittodrie while on Saturday at Tynecastle he was on the left-wing.

So, what is it he brings to the Dundee starting XI?

Ability

There have been times this season where his quality on the ball has been questioned. That’s fair enough but it’s also par-for-the-course for somebody learning their trade at the highest level in this country.

The vital thing for any young player is that, when they make mistakes, they learn from them.

Kerr has been caught out a few times due to inexperience but it’s been a rare occurrence for the same problem to dog him again and again.

His forward play has improved markedly, too, over the season.

He picked up the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Motherwell — something that will come in handy if he can repeat that over the next few weeks — and his delivery from wide has steadily improved.

A wicked cross from the right flank at Inverness gave target man Marcus Haber an easy goal in January and that’s something the home-grown youngster has been working hard on.

Attitude

No question what has brought Kerr to this stage is his fantastic attitude and willingness to work hard on and off the pitch.

He’s a lad who recognises he has an opportunity to make his mark at the club he’s supported all his life and it looks like he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to take it.

After the 7-0 hammering by Aberdeen a couple of weeks back, it’s usual for the experienced pros to come out and face the media afterwards and front up.

However, despite that, Kerr stepped forward and showed he has the bottle to stand up when needed.

He spoke with honesty, conviction and a determination to put things right — that’s an attitude that can lead a player to a long, successful career.

Physicality

Kerr’s ability to get up and down the right flank constantly throughout every game is probably his biggest asset.

The constant running to be in the right position defensively while also helping the attack shows superb stamina.

He’s still a slight lad, and, at times this season, has been brushed aside. Strength, though, will come with age.

And there’s little doubt, with that age will come an impressive top-flight defender.