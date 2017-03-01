Dundee’s Cammy Kerr looking to put Partick Thistle in their place

Partick Thistle’s last visit to Dens Park left Dundee at their lowest ebb, stranded at the bottom of the table, but the fortunes of both sides have changed massively since then.

That day in October saw Thistle record a 2-0 win over a poor Dundee side that had lost their five games running up to that point.

That result left the Dark Blues adrift at the bottom of the table, three points behind Motherwell, with Partick a further point ahead.

From there, though, it’s been onwards and upwards for Cammy Kerr and his team-mates.

A 1-0 win at Hamilton followed three days later and now Dundee sit nicely in sixth, a point ahead of tonight’s opponents Thistle.

Kerr said: “That game was just flat, we didn’t have anything that day.

“Everyone had an off-day but, hopefully, tonight is a different story.

“Partick are a good side, they play really good football and it will be another tough game but the home form we’ve shown recently is something that gives us confidence to take into the game.

“Maybe revenge is a bit harsh but no matter what team it is, we want to beat them.”

Confidence at Dens Park will be soaring after the wins over Rangers and Motherwell, and Kerr is keen for that to continue tonight and beyond.

“There’s a good feel about the place, especially after the last results.

“Those wins have really boosted the confidence.

“We had two sticky results at the turn of the year in the league but we’ve picked up again, which we knew we would.

“It’s just about maintaining that.”

Kerr has been almost an ever-present for Paul Hartley this season, playing at right-back, wing-back and even left-back at Aberdeen last month.

He grabbed a goal at Dens when Motherwell visited earlier in the campaign and it was his ball that led to the opening goal in the 5-1 win at the weekend. It ended up being an own goal by ’Well defender Zak Jules but Kerr remains coy about claiming the assist

“Saturday was great,” he added. “Getting that early goal was a perfect start.

“A few boys have asked me if I’m claiming the assist for that but I’ve tried not to answer it!

“Everyone was great on Saturday and we’re all finding that formation really good just now.

“I think it’s working well and the boys are relishing it.

“We’ve had other spells in the season where we’ve done really well also.

“That’s two wins on the bounce now and, with the league being so tight, it’s important to keep working hard and not getting too worried about anything else, just keep working on what we’re doing.

“Winning three games on the bounce would be great but it is a really tough game tonight and I’m sure everyone in the dressing-room knows how tough it’ll be.”

Tonight is an opportunity to continue the club’s best home league form in the top flight since the 70s.

Five wins and two draws in the last seven games at Dens has propelled the team up the table.

“I love playing at Dens, it’s great,” said Kerr.

“At the start of the year, we had new signings and people don’t realise it takes time to adapt to new surroundings but they’re really enjoying playing at Dens just now.”