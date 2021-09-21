Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr determined to get over derby dismay by ticking off boyhood Hampden dream

By George Cran
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cammy Kerr.
He may suffer from derby disappointment more than most but Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is glad to have the opportunity to tick off a boyhood wish this week.

The lifelong Dee is the club’s longest-serving player and is closing in on 200 career appearances for his hometown club.

Kerr has captained the Dark Blues, won promotion twice, scored goals and won derbies – all dreams for any young Dundee fan.

What the 25-year-old hasn’t experienced yet is stepping out at the national stadium in a Dundee shirt with silverware on the line.

And a place at Hampden beckons if Kerr & Co. can get the better of holders St Johnstone in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Dens Park.

“For me, it means everything as a fan,” he said.

Kerr in action at Tannadice.

“I’ve grown up doing things at Dundee I never thought I’d do.

“As a boy I’ve watched from the stand, as a player I’ve got to captain this club, got to win derbies, got promoted twice and almost touching 200 appearances for the club I grew up watching.

“One thing I don’t have is playing at Hampden, having a bit of silverware, having that opportunity to get a bit of silverware.

“That would be massive for me.”

‘There is a lot of talk about Dundee under-achieving in cups’

Kerr has been in the first team at Dens Park since 2014 but the club’s last appearance at the national stadium in the latter stages of a cup competition came almost a decade before.

That was a forgettable 3-0 defeat to Gretna in 2006. For a showpiece League Cup appearance at Hampden, you have to go back to 1995 and the final with Aberdeen.

“I would have been at the Scottish Cup Final in 2003 and then we lost in the semi-final to Gretna,” Kerr recalled.

“It has been a while and that is something as a club we have to change.

“I know there is a lot of talk about Dundee under-achieving in cups and where we should be.

Kerr at full-time in the derby.

“But, that is down to us as players to change that.

“We have to go and prove we are a big enough club to be in a semi-final.

“The fans are due that. We had a lot of good stuff going on last season when we got promoted and it was a great time for the club.

“The fans didn’t really get the chance to enjoy that with us because of Covid.”

Derby defeat ‘raw’

More importantly the club and fans would like to put Sunday’s derby defeat at Dundee United in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.

“It is still a bit raw but you have to put it behind you,” Kerr added.

“It was a massive disappointment for us as a team but we have another opportunity on Wednesday to progress in the cup.

“That is the incentive now.”

 

