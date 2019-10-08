Dundee’s Byrne has shoulder scan but manager McPake hopeful he won’t miss any action

Shaun Byrne had a scan on his injured shoulder today as Dundee hope their midfielder isn’t set for time on the sidelines.

The former Livingston man was forced off in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Arbroath following a hefty challenge that left him with a possible dislocated shoulder.

Manager James McPake is hopeful, though, that the scan doesn’t reveal any lasting damage that will see him miss any action

He said: “Shaun Byrne is alright. He had a precautionary scan on his shoulder just in case it was dislocated – we don’t think it is but we have two weeks so we’ll make sure it’s fine.

“I have watched the tackle back and it was fair enough but it did get to a point in the game on Saturday when the referee lost a wee bit of control.

“I don’t like criticising refs but there were challenges going in at the end, both teams were at it, but it should never have been let to that point.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Marshall also limped off but is expected to return for the home match against Partick next weekend despite missing training yesterday.

Jamie Ness did hit the training pitch yesterday, however, as he targets a return for the game against Partick following a troublesome ankle knock.