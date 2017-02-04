A hospitality academy has teamed up with three of Dundee’s biggest hotels in a bid to help dozens of people into work.

Craigowl Communities — a learning opportunities charity — runs monthly courses designed to respond to a growth in the hospitality industry.

With its next session set to get under way on February 20, project leaders met with bosses from the Apex, Malmaison and DoubleTree by Hilton hotels.

Academy coach Jacqueline Gray said the link-up with the hotels would smooth the way for local people to be trained to work in the sector — as they prepare for a massive boom in trade when the V&A opens next year.

The academy hopes to help a total of 75 young people into jobs.

It comes as the Tele continues its jobs-led campaign Let’s Get Dundee Working.

Jacqueline told the Tele: “We chatted about what the priorities of the course should be, and they said to concentrate on customer service — the rest can be learned.

“The course grew as a response to the future of Dundee — the Waterfront project is going to bring a lot more hospitality roles to the city.

“There are also hotels being built and more tourism, so there will be good opportunities in the city’s hotels in further years.

“We want to make sure that we are giving as many learning opportunities as we can to help young people find their way into a good job. But a lot of people don’t think about hospitality as a career option and this course can highlight those possibilities.”

Malmaison general manager Brett Ingle said: “It’s crucial to have the right training initiatives in place for those who want to develop.

“One example of this is the apprenticeship schemes that we offer at the hotel — for example, we always have at least one chef apprentice in our kitchens.

“I think the work that the hospitality academy is doing is fantastic.”

Apex general manager Brett Davidge added: “We welcome the support from establishments to increase customer service across our industry. This is especially important with the prospect of the Waterfront and the V&A opening.”