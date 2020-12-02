Dundee’s ‘avoidable’ death rate linked to deprivation, say agencies

Dundee recorded the second-highest number of avoidable deaths in Scotland last year, a new report has revealed.

Across the country 58,108 deaths were registered with more than a quarter being avoidable, according to National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures.

While Glasgow recorded the worst figure of any council area, Dundee City Council came in second, with 407 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people during 2017-19.

Cancer, circulatory diseases such as heart attacks, and alcohol and drug-related disorders were the most common causes.

Avoidable deaths include those from causes for which all, or most, are considered avoidable through “timely and effective healthcare and public health interventions”.

Dundee’s figure was more than double that of the lowest region, East Renfrewshire.

The NRS report also found that those living in the most deprived areas were 4.5 times more likely to have an avoidable death than those in the better off parts of the country.

Easier access to healthcare is ‘key’ to bringing Dundee’s overall figures down

Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, believes that is the case for all major contributing illnesses.

She said: “Certainly, when it comes to alcohol, people in deprived areas genuinely drink less overall than those in affluent areas.

“In deprived communities it’s more heavily weighted at each end of the spectrum, where some people don’t drink at all because they can’t afford to, but others drink to problematic levels.

“Without a doubt, though, the impact of that is greater in deprived areas.

“It’s hard for some to imagine, but there are people who simply just don’t have £2 for a bus fare, or know someone who can give them a lift to the hospital.

“There are people all across the city who don’t have the wherewithal to access healthcare. Lots work in jobs where they fear having their wages docked for the afternoon.”

Kathryn said easier access to healthcare was key to bringing Dundee’s overall figures down.

She said: “I do know of people recently who have managed to have scans, for example, at the weekends. That’s a step in the right direction – we need to move beyond Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.”

Meanwhile, cancer charity Macmillan warned a drop in GP appointments during the Covid-19 pandemic and a backlog for cancer screening could increase avoidable deaths in 2020.

Kate Seymour, head of policy and campaigns, said: “We are extremely concerned this will lead to a surge in people diagnosed with more advanced cancers, particularly in deprived communities, where people continue to be diagnosed later with cancer and die at a higher rate than those in the least deprived areas.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said health inequalities caused by poverty can have an overwhelming effect on people’s lives “causing stress, long-term physical ill health, poor mental health and even earlier death for some people in our poorest communities.”

She said the health board was strengthening its community planning approach to tackling health through preventative measures.

That included Fairness Commission action plans to address inequality and linking patients to community-based support for nutrition, exercise, and reducing alcohol intake.

“This will ensure that people from the most disadvantaged groups can gain access to health-improving activities and resources, while reducing over-reliance and dependence on medicine,” she said.