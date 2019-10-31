Dundee’s Asda workers feel ‘betrayed’ by supermarket

Asda workers in Dundee want 11th-hour talks with supermarket bosses before they are dismissed this weekend for not signing new contracts.

The Tele revealed yesterday that around 40 Asda staff in the city will be made redundant by midnight on Saturday if they don’t agree to changes to their employment.

Asda is asking all of its 60,000 nationwide staff to adhere to new terms and conditions, which will mean the basic rate rise to £9 an hour but at the expense of paid breaks, extra money for working bank holidays and hours cut on the better-paid night shifts.

As stated by the GMB around 12,000 workers are refusing to sign the new contract, and have been told they will lose their jobs if they have not done so by 23.59 on November 2.

Asda employs more than 600 people in Dundee, with 40 still resisting the changes to their employment.

Robert Deavy, GMB rep for many of the workers, said: “We are asking Asda to remove the threat of dismissal if workers don’t sign the contract.

“However, we don’t believe this is going to happen.

“We want to get together with Asda and sit round the table in a bid to resolve this issue.

“Not only are the 40 workers who have not signed the new contract affected by this so are the others who have signed. This affects every Asda worker in Dundee.

“Asda workers are angry and feel betrayed. I know one worker who has given 40 years’ service to Asda and is under threat of losing their job. This is a shocking situation.”

On Wednesday Jenny Marra, MSP for North East Scotland, revealed she had met with regional bosses in an effort to resolve the issue. In a letter to Gordon Goodsir, regional people manager of the Myrekirk store, she said it would be an “abomination” if scores of staff were to lose their jobs because of the dispute.

An Asda spokesman said: “The overwhelming majority of our colleagues have signed up to the new contract, which will provide a pay increase for more than 100,000 retail workers.

“The contract represents an investment from Asda of more than £80m – this is not a cost-cutting exercise.”