Dundee’s Apex hotel to reopen on July 20

Dundee’s Apex hotel is to reopen on Monday July 20, it has been announced.

The Apex City Quay Hotel is one of four hotels, across the UK, that will open its doors in less than three weeks.

Bookings are already open and social distancing measures will be in place at all of the properties.

The family-owned hotel group, which has 10 properties across the country, has confirmed that the Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh, Apex Temple Court Hotel in London and Apex City of Bath Hotel will also reopen on July 20.

Angela Vickers, CEO of Apex Hotels, said: “With lockdown restrictions easing, we are looking forward to welcoming guests who want to make the most of the remainder of the summer by taking much-needed staycations and becoming tourists in their own country.

“Following some challenging times for our industry, we are delighted to be getting back to what we do best and reopening our doors to guests who are eager to travel.

“All four hotels that are reopening offer ideal accommodation for those looking to take some time away in their own household bubbles, with comfort and safety in mind.

“Our city locations are well placed for those who want to soak up the sights, shop or just enjoy green spaces that allow you to watch the world go by.

“They are also ideally located to act as a central base where you can relax in true comfort after a day exploring further afield, like St Andrews and Broughty Ferry from Dundee, or the Jurassic Coast from Bath and North Berwick beach from Edinburgh.

“Of course, in line with government guidance, the Apex experience will be a little different now.

“We will be paying particular attention to high traffic areas and guest rooms. For example, as well as linen and towel changes, our teams will freshen all in-room amenities for new guests – from toiletries to tea and coffee to the addition of packs of antibacterial wipes.

“And we’ll keep rooms free of non-essential items but will still have these to hand on request. We’ll even be including welcome packs in each room for guests, with hand sanitiser and PPE.

“We also recognise that, particularly in the current circumstances, plans can change quickly, so we’re making a flexible booking rate available to allow free last-minute cancellations, and we continue to offer the best available rates to those booking direct via our website.”