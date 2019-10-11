Dundee’s Apex hotel evacuated after chemical leak scare, as police cordon off area

More than 100 people were evacuated from the Apex City Quay Hotel this morning after an alarm was activated in a chemical leak scare.

The alarm went off in the hotel’s swimming pool plant just after 6am while most guests were still in bed.

Staff ushered all the guests into the hotel’s car park before moving them to an area a few hundred metres away

They were kept outside for around an hour while dozens of firefighters using breathing equipment checked the building and the pool plant room.

They were then led into downstairs rooms in the hotel, well away from where firefighters were investigating.

No-one was injured in the incident although several babies and young children were given foil blankets to keep warm.

Police sealed the area around the hotel off for around two hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Two hours after it had begun the hotel was declared safe and the cordon was lifted.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said that a chlorine alarm had been activated in the swimming pool area of the hotel.

It is understood this was cause by faulty equipment.

A spokeswoman from Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa: “Earlier this morning guests were evacuated from their rooms as a precaution following an emergency alarm on the premises.

“We have worked with the emergency services to determine the cause of the alarm and ensure the safety of all guests.

Everyone has since been allowed to return to their rooms and the hotel is operating business as usual.”

