Police investigate after girl repeatedly approached by same man in Dundee

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl has been approached by a man on several occasions over a two-week period in Dundee.

The incidents have occurred between Saturday, January 2, and Saturday, January 16, on Balmuir Place, Helmsdale Avenue, Balgowan Avenue and Oban Terrace when the girl has been walking in these areas of Kirkton and has been approached by a man.

He is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of large build with messy white hair. He was last seen wearing a buttoned up cardigan with a purple diamond pattern, black baggy trousers and black Velcro shoes, occasionally wearing a long cream/beige jacket. He is believed to drive a red Ford Focus Estate.

Constable Fraser Healy, of Tayside Police Division, said: “We do not yet know what this man’s intentions were, however his conduct was of sufficient concern to contact police.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen a man matching the description acting suspiciously to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2987 of Saturday, January 16.