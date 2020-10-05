Dundee unlikely to add to squad before transfer window shuts but boss James McPake not ruling anything out

Dundee are unlikely to add to their squad before the transfer window slams shut at midnight tonight but manager James McPake won’t rule anything out.

Free agents can still be brought in after tonight while loan deals are also possible for Championship clubs for the rest of this month.

But the Dens gaffer is pleased with how his Dark Blues squad is shaping up ahead of the 2020/21 season which kicks off tomorrow at home to Forfar in the Betfred Cup.

Asked if there was any business likely later today, McPake replied: “Don’t know. There are always people getting offered, over the weekend I had loads offered to me, lots of phone calls.

“Anything likely to happen? I don’t know, there is stuff happening in the background.”

During the summer Kane Hemmings, Josh Meekings and Andrew Nelson left Dens Park with Charlie Adam, Alex Jakubiak, Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft coming in.

Jonathan Afolabi and Nicholas Hamilton have also joined on loan.

The club have also moved to tie down youngsters Fin Robertson and Max Anderson to new three-year deals.

And McPake is pleased with the make-up of his squad.

“There are a lot of good players out there you’d love to have in your squad but if somebody said at the start we’d have signed Charlie Adam and knocked back an enquiry from a top-flight club about Fin Robertson and tied him down to a three-year contract, brought in Lee Ashcroft who I’d been chasing for a year, Danny Mullen for six months and Alex Jakubiak…

“It’s been a long window but has it been good? Yeah, we are stronger now than even when we were on the good run at the end of last season.

“I think we’re a much stronger outfit.”