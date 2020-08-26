Dundee promote Dave Mackay to assistant manager role

Dave Mackay will be assistant manager to James McPake at Dundee this season, the club have announced.

The 39-year-old played more than 100 times for the Dark Blues at the start of his career and returned to Dens Park as first-team coach last season.

The assistant position was vacant after Jimmy Nicholl left the role in June as the extent of financial issues caused by the coronavirus shutdown became apparent.

With the first-team squad returning to training next week, boss McPake has moved to fill that void by promoting Mackay.

And the Scottish Cup winner with St Johnstone will join the Dens gaffer in gearing their squad up for the Championship season restart in October.