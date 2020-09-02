‘We’re giving it a go’ Dundee need to get creative to get Charlie Adam deal done says Dens boss James McPake

Dundee will have to get “creative” if they are to seal a deal to bring former Liverpool and Scotland star Charlie Adam to the club says boss James McPake.

Dens Park chiefs and the 26-times capped international midfielder have been locked in talks since last week with Adam keen to play for his boyhood club.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving English Championship side Reading at the end of last season.

The Dark Blues have had a difficult summer with the financial effects of the coronavirus shutdown hitting the club hard.

First-team players and staff have taken wage cuts while there have been redundancies in the academy with a large number of youth coaches now working for free.

Bridging that gap between an English Championship wage and a Scottish Championship wage amid all that has happened at the club this year is the task facing the Dark Blues.

Both sides, though, are keen to find a way to do just that.

Providing an update on the situation, Dark Blues boss McPake said: “We have spoken to him, had good conversations with him and his representatives. Talks are ongoing.

“It has to make business sense to the club, it has to fit a budget without putting the club in any sort of trouble.

“People have made sacrifices this summer, players, staff and above all else supporters with the way they have backed the club. John Nelms and Tim Keyes as well have given backing.

“There have been cuts in the academy but the amount of coaches now volunteering and who were at training this week is remarkable.

“Everybody has come together to help the football club. From swerving the question, all that is why whatever we do has to be in line with what we do as Dundee Football Club.

“It has to fit the business side of things. There are ways and we are trying to be creative with that deal.

“It’s the same for any player, it has to make sense for the club and can’t put the club in any danger.”

Adam has enjoyed a stellar career at the summit of the English game, playing more than 200 matches in the Premier League for Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke as well as 26 times for his country.

Last season he played 27 times for Reading in the second tier and would be a huge addition to McPake’s squad as he gears Dundee up for a shot at promotion.

“When somebody with that quality becomes available and is interested in playing for the club then you definitely look at it,” McPake added.

“We have had a few big profile ones in my time we’ve looked at but again it has to fit in with what we do.

“There has to be a buy-in from the player, which there is, a buy-in from the club, we’d love to do it, but it’s got to make sense.

“There are loads of players out there we’d love to sign but we just can’t.

“We can’t afford it or because it doesn’t fit in with what the player wants to do. We’re giving it a go but the football club is more important than anything else.

“He’s had a great career but he still wants to play. He’s always wanted to play with Dundee, it’s his club.

“Let’s just see what develops over the next week or so.”