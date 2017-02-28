Two Dundee sisters are hoping to crack America after becoming a hit on YouTube.

Holly, 21, and Abbie McKee, 18, are making waves with their off-the-wall video reviews — racking up more than 300,000 views on the site.

Their channel — Holly and Abbie TV — has become a favourite with fans across the globe who have been tickled by their online antics, from taste tests to their frequent bickering

The students have now linked up with Los Angeles-based media company AwesomenessTV, producing a series of videos for their US audience.

The company has deals with on-demand giants Netflix, as well as a network of other YouTubers — and Holly and Abbie are hoping their partnership Stateside can lead to even more success.

Speaking to the Tele, Holly said: “We started off in 2009 on another channel, but then we started Holly and Abbie TV. We used to make music videos, which were the thing then, but in 2014 we started up our current channel and it’s just continued to grow.

“We make videos about things that are popular, in the news, or if they fall on a specific day, like Pancake Day or something, we’ll do a video about it.”

Abbie added: “The videos that have received the most views are when we’re doing taste tests.

“We did a video recently on us trying Polish food and what it tastes like to two Scottish girls — our viewers really seem to like those videos.

“They also like it when we argue, which isn’t an act — we genuinely do disagree.

“We didn’t exactly start off with loads of followers, but we’ve grown to about 300,000 views now, which is amazing. The Dundee Fans page shared what we were doing and we got about 1,000 more views off the back of that, which was great.”

The girls were paid for their work with AwesomenessTV and there’s certainly money to be made in the vlogging industry.

Some Scottish YouTubers are reportedly earning up to £50,000 by obtaining millions of views and subscribers.

Holly continued: “I feel like the fact that we’re sisters and Scottish sets us apart from what’s out there.

“That’s how we ended up doing a few videos for AwesomenessTV, who really liked what we were doing.

“Hopefully, we can do more with them for the American viewers.”

Abbie added: “We’re just trying to have fun and hopefully get our views up.

“We’re looking to do a bit more Dundee-centric content soon with a cinematic video so people can look forward to that.”