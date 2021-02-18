Dundee’s youth mental health charity Feeling Strong is launching a new buddy walking group.

‘Walk the Talk’ is aimed at anyone aged 16 to 26 who lives in the Dundee area and participants will be able to choose their walking routes from a selection of locations including the Law Hill, Broughty Ferry Beach and Balgay Park.

The young person, and their buddy will walk and have a chance to talk about anything the young person would like to discuss.

The project will allow participants to celebrate the beauty that Dundee has to offer as well as highlight the positive impact that outdoor spaces can have on mental health and wellbeing.

Recovery & Support Coordinator, Conor McConville said: “It’s important now more than ever to get some fresh air.

“Everyone has been affected by Covid-19. The only thing that has seemingly been unaffected is our public spaces. So what better time than now to utilise these spaces and talk about our mental health.”

Lewis Anderson, a placement student from The University of Dundee who has been working on the project added: “By encouraging young people to explore their local outdoor spaces it will improve their mental health and let them discover what Dundee has to offer.

“At this difficult time, it is important to talk about our feelings and to get out of the house even for just a short amount of time, with the walks designed to be as inclusive as possible for all young people.”

Anyone interested in signing up to the project can do so on Feeling Strong’s social media channels.

For more on Feeling Strong click here.