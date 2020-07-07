Dundee youth footballers to run 685 miles to Holland in fundraising challenge

A group of Dundee youngsters have set their sights on a mammoth challenge to run over 685 miles to help them achieve their dream of attending a football tournament in Holland.

The Fairmuir Tangerines Under-12s boys team are running the distance between Dundee and the region in the Netherlands, which works out at an impressive 685 miles – or 1,103 kilometres.

Mo Dobson, manager and coach of the team, launched a fundraiser with a £5,000 target to help the boys reach their goal.

In less than a week it has raised over £2,300. So far the boys have collectively run 232km, with each youngster set to run nearly 50 miles to hit the total target.

Mo describes the tournament in Holland as the “place to go” for youth football and said that he attended himself as a youngster.

© Supplied

The reason behind the trip is to give the youngsters, who are in primary 7, something to celebrate and look forward to after missing out on a lot of key moments this year due to coronavirus.

He said: “It was quite a big year to miss out on, the start of high school, the end-of-year trips. It is quite an emotional time for them. They never got a chance to say cheers to all of their friends and it has hit them quite hard. I can only do what I can for my team.

“They don’t understand Covid-19, they are just stuck in the house.

“They have got to run the equivalent of Dundee to Holland. I thought it was a massive task for them if they are running but they are really putting the effort in and are doing it every day.

“I am hugely proud, it makes me a wee bit emotional, I know them all. They are only 11 and 12 years old.

“To do that, I think it’s huge – it’s really inspiring.”

Mo added: “I want to say thank you to everyone that has donated.”

To donate visit GoFundMe and search for ‘U12’s Boys Team Running Dundee To Holland’.