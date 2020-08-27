Dundee youth football coach given top award by SFA

A youth football coach from Dundee has received a top award from the Scottish FA.

Sandy McWilliam, who coaches the girls’ section at Dryburgh Athletic Community Club, was named volunteer of the year for the east region at the Scottish FA Grassroots Awards.

Having been involved in youth football for the past decade, Sandy said it was an honour to be recognised.

“It was really unexpected but I am totally over the moon to receive this award. It is very exciting,” he said.

“Although it was a complete surprise I feel really thankful and blessed.

“It’s brilliant to be recognised for what I have given to the game in Dundee.

“I have been in football since I was a youngster but I have been coaching youth football for the last 10 years.”

Although Sandy has always been passionate about the game, he firmly believes that youth football and helping future talent develop is the most rewarding aspect of the sport.

He added: “It’s something I’ve always been passionate about but the reward you get from

coaching the youth set-up is second to none.

“Seeing all the girls coming to training with smiles on their faces and seeing them having great fun makes me happy as a coach.

“It shows we are doing something right.”

Dryburgh director John Beatt said everyone at the club was ecstatic to learn about Sandy’s award and it was thoroughly deserved given his commitment over the years.

“We are delighted that long-serving Dryburgh Athletic coach Sandy McWilliam has been nominated and selected as the East Region winner in this year’s Scottish FA Grassroots Awards in the category of Best Volunteer in Girls’ and Women’s Football,” said John.

“The awards are a testament to the long-standing commitment to supporting grassroots football across Scotland.

“Dryburgh Athletic Community Club would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sandy and thank him for his years of dedication to the club and the girls’ and women’s game.”

Following Sandy’s selection as a regional winner, his nomination will now go to the national awards panel with the potential of winning a Scottish award.

The winner will be announced in the weeks ahead.