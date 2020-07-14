Dundee youth coaches willing to work for free to help academy through coronavirus crisis

Youth coaches are willing to work for free if it means Dundee’s academy can continue beyond the coronavirus shutdown.

With income for the Championship club having dried up since football ground to a halt in March due to the global pandemic, managing director John Nelms declared a £500,000 loss suffered by the Dark Blues.

Competitive action is not due to start again until October at the earliest for the lower leagues prompting the club to move to cut costs drastically with players asked to take wage cuts.

Also in the firing line is the club’s youth system, recently revived by academy chief Stephen Wright aided by former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

The extent of the cuts has not been made clear but U/15s coach Robbie Raeside has confirmed to Tele Sport he’s told the club he’ll continue in the role free of charge while finances are stretched.

The former Dundee centre-back, who won the First Division with the club in 1998 and later helped the Dark Blues to their highest top-flight finish since the 70s, has been back on the Dens Park books since January.

And, having income from another job, Raeside says he’ll continue taking the U/15s for free to help the club.

He said: “I knew Stephen Wright from Scotland youth groups, we were in an U/21 squad together and he approached me to do a bit of coaching.

“Learning from him and Gordon Strachan, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’ve really enjoyed going back and there are a great bunch of coaches and kids there.

“Despite the cuts I am sure there will be some sort of academy going forward beyond the coronavirus.

“In fact, I have said to Stephen Wright and Gordon Strachan that if the club has no money, I’ll be happy to volunteer as a youth coach until the club gets on a surer footing.

“I’m sure I’m not the only coach there happy to help out.”