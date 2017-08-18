Dundee youth coach says Irn-Bru Cup was a learning curve for Dee kids

Dundee Head of Youth Jimmy Boyle was delighted with the second-half showing from his young Colts side in their 4-2 Irn-Bru Cup defeat to Alloa.

And, up against seasoned pros, Boyle says his boys “learned more from this game than any 20s game”.

Three first-half goals had the Wasps heading towards the second round before Matthew Henvey stepped up to net in each half.

The Colts had the visitors on edge as the game wore on but they couldn’t force an equaliser before Craig Malcolm got his second for Alloa in the last minute.

Boyle also revealed manager Neil McCann and assistant Graham Gartland gave his young side some tips at half-time.

Boyle said: “In the second half we certainly took part in the game, I felt in the first we looked a bit timid with things.

“However, Alloa are a good team. Our boys found it difficult at times to catch up with their movement in the first half and at half-time we just gave them a bit of belief — the manager came in and spoke to us, Graham spoke as well, and they were really upbeat with everything and positive.

“We had a chat with the players about stepping up in the game and being positive with no fear. Certainly in the second half they did that and I was really pleased with the second half.

“We were a bit weak coming into this game in terms of numbers but the players’ attitude in the second half was great and I think that second-half performance could really help take the players on.

“They’ll have learned more from this game than from any 20s game.

“Overall, we’ve got to understand Alloa are a good team but we’ll look at where we went wrong and where we could have made it harder for them but the team are young and are learning.”