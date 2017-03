Pupils from primary schools throughout Dundee took part in a WWF Earth Hour poster competition.

WWF’s Earth Hour is a symbolic lights-out event which bids to focus the world’s attention on our planet, and the need to protect it.

As part of the efforts, Dundee City Council buildings will being plunged into darkness on Saturday at 8.30pm.

A display of the competition’s posters will also be on show at the Central Library all this week.