Dundee youngsters rewarded with two-year deals by boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee youngster Callum Moore has been rewarded for his step up to the first team with a new contract.

The 19-year-old has featured three times for the Dark Blues under manager Jim McIntyre this season, prompting the Dens gaffer to hand out a two-year deal.

Also putting pen to paper on a 24-month contract was reserve regular Max Anderson.

Reserve-team captain Moore made his debut during the impressive 2-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle in January, replacing goalscorer Andrew Nelson with half-an-hour to play.

Again he came off the bench, this time in the Scottish Cup at Queen of the South before starting last week’s defeat to Aberdeen.

He was at fault for the opening goal, taking down Lewis Ferguson in the area and, in the process, giving away a penalty.

That, though, hasn’t lessened the manager’s belief that Moore can establish himself at first-team level.

He said: “I’m delighted to have both Callum and Max sign new deals.

“They are bright young talents who have impressed during my time at the club.

“Callum has trained with the first team on a regular basis while Max has also stepped up at times and done very well.”

Seventeen-year-old Anderson is yet to feature for the first team but played in the Irn-Bru Cup defeat to Motherwell for the U/20s back in September.

Yesterday he started for the reserve side in their 3-1 loss to ’Well, the league leaders.

Nathan Meres’ early effort went in off David Devine to give the Dark Blues an early lead but it wasn’t enough to see off the Steelmen.