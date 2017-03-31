Dundee youngsters get first taste of music project

Douglas school children have been given an idea what the ambitious Big Noise orchestra programme will mean to them.

The programme which is coming in September, will be run by Sistema Scotland in partnership with Optimistic Sound and Dundee City Council.

Kids from St Pius and Claypotts Primary schools met the Big Noise musicians from Sistema Scotland’s three existing centres in Stirling, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

They were treated to a concert, with the musicians performing to around 700 children.

Many of these children will take part in the programme.

Members of the Douglas community and council staff also met the Sistema Scotland team at a special introductory lunch at the Douglas Community Centre.

They were able to talk to the musicians currently teaching the programme across Scotland, as well as hearing them perform. The Sistema Scotland team also went on tours of the two schools and a walking tour of Douglas to get to know the area.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “When we begin working in an area we like to introduce the whole Sistema Scotland team to the community.

“This is an important part of our team getting to know everything they can about this new area and how best we can work as part of that community.

“Today has been a fabulous experience and an amazing opportunity for us to learn more about the Douglas community and area.

“We hope the children and staff in St Pius and Claypotts Primaries enjoyed their concerts and getting to meet the Big Noise musicians. Big Noise Douglas is now at a really exciting stage in the run up to the start of the programme, but we wouldn’t be here today without the support of Optimistic Sound, Dundee City Council and the wider Dundee community.”

Clare Brennan, Optimistic Sound trustee, added: “Today is the first public sight of Big Noise putting down roots in the Douglas community.

“Over the coming years we hope it will grow into something extraordinarily special — changing lives for better and forever.

“It has been a long journey to this point and it has only been possible with the support of many people in the Dundee community.”