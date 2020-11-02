Dundee youngsters celebrate Halloween in spooktacular style

A Dundee nursery has been enjoying some spooktacular fun with a whole week filled with Halloween celebrations.

Little ones at Butterflies Nursery, which runs on the Kingsway and Emmock Woods, have been dressed up as scary creatures all week and took part in a pumpkin competition with their parents.

Nursery manager Paige Bryson said it has been a nice way to take everyone’s minds of the coronavirus pandemic and give the children something fun to do with their parents.

Paige said: “Children and their parents have been decorating pumpkins at home and have brought them in.

“With everything that is going on people have been really keen to take part and they look amazing.

© Supplied by Paige Bryson

“We have had witches, pumpkins, skeletons, monsters, princesses and cats and even the staff have dressed up.

“The nursery is full of dressing up clothes, the cloakroom has never been so hectic.

“There has been so much going on for the children and this has been really positive rather than hearing about coronavirus all the time and this has given them something exciting to do.

“It has been a little bit of normality for them.”

Paige added: “I think parents have been keen to do something exciting with their children because so many activities and classes have been cancelled and, even with us, there are certain things we have not been able to do this year with the children.

“We have been trying to keep things as normal as possible and maintain a positive environment for the children because the parents are not able to come into the nursery just now.

© Supplied by Paige Bryson

“But they have been busy dressing up all week and we have had lots of fun activities like a scavenger hunt, baking cakes and messy play.

“Parents have been coming to the door to have a look and have said it looks amazing and the children have been so happy and proud of their work which is really good.

“It has been a busy week but it has been worth it.”