Dundee youngsters are models for a day in Kindred Clothing project

Little ones from Dundee headed over to Fife for a day full of activities, and the chance to show off their talented mums’ designs.

The Bringing up Baby group – who are based in the Hilltown – recently completed an eight-week block where the mums learned clothes-making skills.

The group was set up by young mums for young parents in the city aged between 13 and 25 to learn new skills while bringing their kids along too to have fun and meet new friends.

For the past eight weeks the children have acted as models, as their parents created their very own dungarees as part of the Kindred Clothing project let by local mums Chelsie Bruce and Hannah Watson.

To show off the children’s new attire, and to have some fun in the sun, the group travelled over the bridge to Muddy Boots in Fife where the kids were free to jump on the huge bouncy pillow and fly down the grassy hills on special wheeled sledges.

Hannah said: “The dungaree-making was absolutely amazing and we have already had lots of mums asking us to do it again as some couldn’t make it this time.

“The dungarees looked great and some of the mums didn’t even want to put them on their kids as they want to keep them all perfect forever.

“The day out to Muddy Boots was a fantastic way to celebrate the end of the learning block and the kids had such an amazing time. The adults definitely enjoyed it too.

“It was a lovely way to spend time with everyone, especially with it being so sunny.”