Dundee youngster to shave her head in support of SBH Scotland

A ten-year-old girl from Dundee has volunteered to shave her head to raise funds for a charity which supports her baby sister.

Emma Traynor, from Dryburgh, has been inspired to raise the cash for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

The charity looks after those living with the complex conditions of spina bifida and hydrocephalus, including Emma’s 18-month-old sister Lily.

Emma’s mum, Samantha, was told at her 12-week scan that Lily had spina bifida, a neural tube defect caused when the spinal cord does not properly develop and reached out to the charity for advice. At 20 weeks, it was discovered she also had hydrocephalus.

Samantha said: “When we found out about Lily’s conditions, it was really scary. I had never heard of spina bifida before, so I had to do lots of research and that’s when I came across SBH Scotland.

“They helped me understand what spina bifida was and what it meant for my little girl. Ever since then, the team at SBH Scotland have been a part of our lives.

“Every couple of months, we’ll get a visit from one of the support team, who will check on how Lily is doing. Since the pandemic, we keep in touch with others in our area via social media, which is really nice.

“Emma’s hair is really thick and long, so it will definitely be a change for her. I’m really proud of her for wanting to do this for her little sister.

“All of Lily’s brothers and sisters love her so much, and want to help in any way they can.”

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the charity, as they are expected to lose 50% of their income due to a drop in donations.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “Emma is a very brave little girl and I’d like to say a big thank you for her fantastic efforts.

“During these unprecedented times, vulnerable members of society have become even more vulnerable, and look to charities for support.

“Thanks to the generosity and support of our fundraisers, we are able to continue to help hundreds of people up and down the country affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Good luck Emma.”

Emma will be shaving her head on June 30 and any donations can be made to her JustGiving page.

For more information on SBH Scotland and to keep up to date on other fundraising opportunities taking place across Scotland, visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk