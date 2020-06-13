Dundee youngster starts lockdown caterpillar outside school

A Dundee youngster who started his own lockdown caterpillar has seen the project expand to include contributions from across his school.

Max Crowe, 9, started his own lockdown snake outside Ardler Primary School earlier this month.

The primary 4 pupil also started a lockdown caterpillar outside his mums work, Jessie Porter Nursery.

So far the snake has reached 74 stones with fellow primary school pupils adding their own contributions as part of a school art project.

Grandmother, Catherine Heggarty said: “My daughter showed him on Facebook that people were doing them. He decided he wanted to do it.”

She added that Max was very happy with how many stones the snake had so far.

She said: “He would like to get it so it’s at the end of the school fence.”